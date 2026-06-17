Where Was I Will Find You Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Based on Harlan Coben’s 2023 novel of the same name, Netflix’s ‘I Will Find You’ is a suspenseful crime thriller drama series created by Robert Hull. Sam Worthington stars as David Burroughs, a father wrongfully convicted and serving a life sentence for killing his own son, Matthew. Despite his claims of innocence, he is relentlessly blamed for the crime. When Rachel Mills shows him evidence that his son may still be alive, he embarks on a desperate mission to escape the prison and get to the bottom of the mystery, hoping to reunite with him and ultimately prove his innocence.

During his mission, the innocent father, with Rachel’s help, must overcome not only the conspiracy but also deadly threats. Besides Worthington, the mystery show also features Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, Chi McBride, Erin Richards, and Madeleine Stowe. It is reportedly set in Boston, Massachusetts, and New York City, where David’s search for his son takes him after his escape from prison.

I Will Find You Filming Locations

Production on ‘I Will Find You’ was conducted primarily in Ontario, especially in the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, Brantford, and Kingston. Additional portions were shot in New York City, New York. According to reports, principal photography for the thriller miniseries got underway in April 2025 under the working title ‘Quartz’ and went on for about four months before wrapping up in August of the same year.

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

A major chunk of ‘I Will Find You’ was lensed in the Greater Toronto Area, with most of the shooting taking place in Toronto and Mississauga. In particular, the campus of the University of Toronto Mississauga, at 3359 Mississauga Road in Mississauga, was transformed into a film set as the cast and crew taped various pivotal sequences across different parts of the premises, including classrooms, corridors, the library, and more. From what we can tell, several key portions for the Britt Lower starrer were also seemingly shot in and around Edwards Gardens at 755 Lawrence Avenue East in the administrative district of North York in Toronto.

Other Locations in Ontario

To fill the visual canvas of the Robert Hull creation, the filming unit also traveled to other parts of Ontario, including the port city of Hamilton. In August 2025, the cast and crew members were spotted recording several indoor and outdoor scenes at a house on Delaware Avenue and Burris Street in central Hamilton, which doubled as Boston. To add authenticity, they also had a Boston car parked near the home.

The prison scenes involving Sam Worthington’s David Burroughs were shot in and around Kingston Penitentiary, situated at 560 King Street West in Kingston. The former maximum-security prison has been a National Historic Site of Canada since 1990 and serves as a museum today, allowing people to visit the historic prison. Moreover, additional portions were filmed at The Sherwood Restaurant and Catering at 799 Colborne Street in the city of Brantford.

New York City, New York

For the purpose of filming the fugitive thriller, the team of ‘I Will Find You’ also settled on New York City in the southeastern part of the eponymous state. Shooting was conducted around several popular landmarks in the metropolis, which has established a reputation as one of the world’s leading production hubs. The iconic Central Park, located between the neighborhoods of Upper West Side and Upper East Side in the heart of bustling Manhattan, served as one of the filming locations. The cast and crew were also spotted taping in and around the 9.75-acre Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Lower Manhattan.

In the latter half of August 2025, the team visited Midtown Manhattan, specifically the junction of Broadway, Seventh Avenue, and 42nd Street, to lens a few shots at Times Square. Also dubbed The Crossroads of the World, the spectacular tourist destination has hosted the production of numerous movies and television shows across genres and scales. The team also recorded a high-octane chase sequence atop the rooftops of an apartment complex in the city. Talking about the filming experience, showrunner Robby Hull told Netflix: “The easiest way to show somebody’s commitment is to put them in a dangerous situation and have them do whatever they can to get out of it. That is one of those days you go to work, and go, ‘I can’t believe I’m doing this for a living.’”

Read More: Where is Netflix’s The Witness Filmed?