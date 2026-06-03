Where is Netflix’s The Witness Filmed?

Created by Rob Williams, Netflix’s ‘The Witness’ is a British crime drama series that recounts the horrific killing of Rachel Nickell in 1992 and how it affected her husband and son. When Rachel is killed on Wimbledon Common, it leaves her husband, André Hanscombe, and son, Alex, devastated. While André is forced to become a single parent overnight, 2-year-old Alex is the sole witness to the gruesome crime. Keeping his grief aside, the single father must do everything he can to protect his son as the ruthless media and police investigation surround them.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast comprising Jordan Bolger, Max Fincham, Neil Maskell, Kevin Eldon, Jahsaiah Williams, Kerry Godliman, and Jon Pointing, the traumatic tale primarily unfolds in London and the surrounding areas, blending the modern architecture and natural landscape of 1992 to bring the narrative to life.

The Witness Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘The Witness’ was conducted in England and Spain, particularly in London and seemingly in Barcelona. From what we can tell, principal photography for the debut season of the Netflix production began around August 2024 and ran for about 3 months before wrapping in late November of the same year. Upon the conclusion of the shooting process, Jordan Bolger, who portrays André Hanscombe, took to social media and stated, “That’s a wrap…it’s been a crazy 3 months of life and work…I turned 30, I learnt more and realised a lot, made new friends, new family members, feel loved and in love, life is not perfect and sometimes the wildest writer couldn’t fathom the concoctions of sh*t we face but…that’s life, we rise and will continue to rise to the occasion.”

London, England

In order to ground the true story of ‘The Witness’ in reality, the production team lensed many pivotal sequences on location in the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. The cast and crew members were spotted taping important scenes in different streets and neighborhoods across the city. In the backdrop of the exterior and establishing shots, you are likely to spot numerous landmarks and buildings, including Westminster Abbey, Tower Bridge, the Tower of London, Piccadilly Circus, Big Ben, and the Palace of Westminster. Other film and TV projects shot in London are ‘Hamnet,’ ‘Animal Farm,’ ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘It Ends with Us,’ ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ and ‘Good Omens.’

Barcelona, Spain

A significant chunk of ‘The Witness’ was also seemingly filmed in and around Barcelona, the capital of the autonomous community of Catalonia. Situated on the northeast coast of the Iberian Peninsula, the city is known for its rich cultural heritage and unique architecture. It is likely that multiple places of interest and establishments located in Barcelona feature in quite a few scenes, such as Sagrada Família, the Arc de Triomf, the Venetian Towers, and the Palau Nacional.

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