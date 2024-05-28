In a Violent Nature (2024): All Locations Where the Movie Was Filmed

Filmmaker Chris Nash achieves a rare success with his slasher film, ‘In A Violent Nature,’ by presenting a chilling horror tale from the perspective of its inhumane, textbook horror movie villain. Starring Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren Taylor, this raw-looking horror arthouse begins in the woods, where a group of young men stumbles upon a mysterious cabin. Upon stealing a spooky locket, which happens to be the possession of a buried, rotting corpse, they unknowingly awaken the undead monster, Johnny, who is fueled by anger and vengeance.

Determined to murder anyone he sets his eyes on, Johnny embarks on a vengeful killing spree targeting a group of camping teens. Throughout the film, viewers are taken in Johnny’s relentless pursuit to reclaim the stolen locket amidst an eerie backdrop, which significantly amplifies its horror factor. Mimicking the styles of genre classics like ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ ‘The Hills Have Eyes,’ ‘The Blair Witch Project,’ and the ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise, Nash’s slasher transforms its surroundings into something as menacing as its ruthless killer. With expansive shots of desolate landscapes, ‘In A Violent Nature’ is bound to provoke horror fanatics, sparking curiosity about its filming locations.

In a Violent Nature Filming Locations

The slasher film was shot in the province of Ontario sometime in 2021. Multiple natural locations, ranging from Northeastern to Southern Ontario regions were scouted for shooting. The cinematography — filled with natural lights and rugged color grading — capitalized on the gorgeous forest visuals, with deliberate lingering shots to make audiences uncomfortable. Justifying its title and tagline — Nature is unforgiving — Nash opted to use the locations’ natural sounds over a traditional musical score, boosting the sense of realism and fear. The production’s reliance on practical effects and traditional tools of death, such as hatchets and drag hooks, also brought a brutal authenticity out on the screen.

Kawartha Lakes, Ontario

‘In a Violent Nature’ was scheduled to be shot entirely in the Southern forestial areas of Ontario. Given the film’s modest budget, accessible public places were pivotal in both securing the risk of additional expenditure and adding depth to the chilling narrative. Located in the southeastern part of the province, Kawartha Lakes was chosen to serve as the primary site of Johnny’s grounds and his murder spree. However, after brief filming, Nash and his crew found the location lacking the desired impact. More places were scouted, and the production eventually shifted to the Northern parts of the province. Nash empathized in an interview, “It just felt like it wasn’t hitting the right note for us.”

Algoma District, Ontario

Following the decision to relocate the production, the Algoma District, near Sault Ste. Marie in Northeastern Ontario, was used to complete most of the film. The location change proved to be crucial in preserving the film’s ominous atmosphere. The Algoma region’s natural environment significantly influenced the film’s ambiance, making it an integral part of the narrative. The gruesome sequences of Johnny’s rotting body wandering around in the woods, approaching the camera through the trees appear to have added a third-dimensional layer to the movie’s look. The bonfire scene, which provides most of the backstories, was likely filmed in the region, along with the lakeside sequences where girls are being lurked at.

The decision to shoot in Algoma was influenced by the 1977 cult horror film ‘Rituals,’ which was also filmed in the same area. Nash noted, “We realized just how important the surrounding nature itself, and the type of flora around, was to the film.” The writer-director adopted a slow-burn style with multiple long-take shots of characters running around to pull off suspense. The camera angles, combined with minimum art direction, created a horror experience that succumbs its audiences into the story world.

Nash emphasized the role of nature and how even a vast area could be designed to look like entrapment. He stated, “It was paramount for us that we feel like we’re in the woods at all points in time, and that we get this feeling that we are isolated in a very expansive area, where you almost feel the threat of being alone in the woods by itself, without a big, old monster man with an axe hunting you down.” The expansive and dense landscapes of Algoma not only intensify the sense of isolation but also heighten the tension in the film, almost positioning them as accomplices to the villain’s deeds.

