India and Trevor From sMothered: Everything We Know

TLC’s ‘sMothered‘ is a reality show that usually showcases the outlandish dynamics between a mother and a daughter, but in season 5, they made an exception by including a mother and son-in-law duo for the first time ever. We have been accustomed to the inexplicable motherly affection that the mother pours into her daughter in the show over the years.

But now with the introduction of an in-laws bond, things are bound to get more uncomfortable yet entertaining at the same time. India and her son-in-law Trevor connected when they first met through the former’s daughter, DeLeesa, and have been best friends since then. With DeLeesa being jealous of her husband and mother’s close bond, the viewers must want to learn more about the duo.

Everything We Know About India

India, the mother of Trevor’s wife, DeLeesa, is an employee at a hospital, working in the billing department. Back in 2018, when Trevor married DeLeesa, India got to know him thoroughly and since then, their bond has only grown stronger and closer, so much so that now they call themselves each other’s best friends. Due to the unusual closeness in India and Trevor’s friendship, the former claimed that her daughter is jealous and doesn’t understand her equation with Trevor.

India shares such a close bond with Trevor that she has reportedly even made dentures from a mold of his mouth just so that they both would have the same smile. She is quick to clarify the relationship with Trevor by telling her daughter, DeLeesa, and others that she is just his mother-in-law.

Everything We Know About Trevor St. Agathe

Originally from Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn, New York, Trevor St. Agathe graduated from the State University of New York College at Buffalo and then attended LIU Brooklyn, where he pursued a degree in Master of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science. Following that, he earned his Ph.D. in Human and Sports Performance from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions.

After interning at SportsFocus PT, Trevor took a job as a personal trainer at Equinox Fitness. Upon gaining enough experience, he got an offer to work as a Strength and Conditioning Coach Intern in the Brooklyn Nets. In two years’ time, he was a permanent employee in the same department. Then, in 2016, to grow and challenge himself further, he joined MLSE (Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Partnership) as a Strength and Conditioning Coach. After four long years, in September 2020, he landed a job at the Atlanta-based P3 as a Lead Performance Specialist. He also has experience working as a real estate agent/salesperson at Keller Williams Peachtree Road.

Meanwhile, Trevor is also a TV personality as he has appeared on a Netflix show called ‘The Circle.’ As a cast member in the fourth season of the show, Trevor was just out of reach of the $150,000 grand prize as he came second, losing out to Frank Grimsley. After getting married to DeLeesa Unique in June 2018, they welcomed three daughters into the world. However, apart from his wife, he had grown close to his mother-in-law, India, as well. He even admitted that he does most of the things with India. He said, “Going to the movies, going to bingo, going out to eat, we match (clothes). We get haircuts together. We don’t even think about it, it’s second nature — like, ‘I’m going to go get a haircut — Ma, are you coming?'”

The mother and son-in-law duo even ate from each other’s mouths, which didn’t feel awkward to either of them. Things got even more intense when India moved in with her son-in-law and daughter, making it difficult for the couple to continue their marriage. In light of this behavior, DeLeesa gave Trevor an ultimatum and said, “Either she goes or y’all both can go.” She even admitted, “My husband and my mom have the most disgusting relationship.” Given the fact that the couple is still together and seemingly happy with each other, it appears that Trevor has let India go and chose to spend that time with his wife.

