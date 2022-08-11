Instant Dream Home’s Nick Cutsumpas: Everything We Know

As the name suggests, Netflix’s ‘Instant Dream Home’ follows a team of super-expert renovators trying to complete the ultimate home makeover in merely 12 hours! The show picks some well-deserving and hardworking families who are in dire need of a home transformation. They try to set this new record by completing the transformation from top to bottom in 12 hours, surprising the families at the end. The experts play the most important role in these projects from planning to execution.

While providing some wholesome experience with the families, the show also provides a peek into the hard work put forward by each expert. One such expert who had a major role to play is Nick Cutsumpas. He is the exterior and landscape designer who brought along a lot of creativity while renovating the homes. His green creative approach attained him quite some attention which must make his fans curious to know more about him. If you’re eager to know more about him as well, here’s what we know!

Nick Cutsumpas’ Age, Family, and Background

Born on April 13, 1990, Nick Cutsumpas was born and brought up in White Plain, New York. He belongs to a close-knit family that includes his parents and a sister named Karen Tenner Cutsumpas. Growing up in a loving environment such as his helped Nick carve his journey as a plant expert quite smoothly. His mother is also into farming and he mentioned that his sister especially had an inspiring role to play as her suggestions aided him in discovering the wide world of plants and beginning backyard gardening in his early days.

The now-30-year-old ‘Instant Dream Home’ expert graduated from White Plains High School, New York, where he was captain of varsity baseball and basketball, and was a member of the National Honors Society. Nick then did his Bachelor of Science (BS), in Psychology with Minors in Leadership and Entrepreneurship from Tufts University, 2010 to 2014. Nick was really into baseball since his early days and would later also go on to coach baseball for his school team.

Nick Cutsumpas’ Profession

Just like any other passionate entrepreneur, Nick graduated from college and went through the route of the corporate world to know his preferences. He worked at IBM Watson as a Sports and Wellness Business Development Manager for 2 years from 2014 to 2016. Post that, he worked as Director of Business Development at Satisfi Labs. However, while working for these big-shot companies, Nick felt a void and as if he was going into “green withdrawal.” This probably also stemmed from the fact that he began planting small items like a tomato in his parents’ garden as a hobby while working in the corporate world.

This “withdrawal” led him to buy 95 houseplants at a time and he gradually decided to quit his job and pursue a career in horticulture and plant entrepreneurship. Nick knew he is good at what he is doing as he is passionate about it which soon turned fruitful when he eventually gained around 75 clients as well as a reality show about flower arrangements. He then worked to make his client base stronger and build his social media platforms to promote his work and teach his followers about things related to plant growing and nurturing.

Nick then rebranded himself as Farmer Nick in 2020 and began teaching people about plants, the intricate details of nurturing every plant, and the necessity to start sustainable ways of growing plants. He addresses himself as a “’plantrepreneur’ who is passionate about all things green” and also promotes edible gardens and a plant-based lifestyle. Nick later moved to Los Angeles and garnered more clients and a larger base of “plant-parents.” Nick’s story has been covered on several platforms like Business Insider, NY Times, and Vogue, and he also participated in the 2020 Netflix reality competition series ‘The Big Flower Fight.’ Now he works as a landscape and garden designer and joined the team of ‘Instant Dream Home’ experts as the exterior designer.

Nick Cutsumpas’ Girlfriend

Nick is dating a fellow plant enthusiast from Chicago who now lives in Los Angeles named Alana Williams. They have been dating each other since the mid of 2020 and are going strong together. They are both passionate about the plant world and can be often seen supporting each other and promoting a green lifestyle. She studied Food Law and Policy which made her highly interested in the food system of the country and food production in general.

Alana worked for a while in the farmers market where she got so engrossed in that world that she decided to pursue a master’s degree in Food Policy. While doing her masters in New York, Alana met Nick at a soil-themed dinner party and since they both had similar interests, they both got to talking regularly. They then slowly got attracted to each other and began dating in the year 2020. Now, they both live in LA and are happily leading a “green” life with their dog, Beau.

