Is 83 on OTT, Netflix, Prime, or Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Featuring stand-out performances by a star-studded cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Jiiva, ’83’ is an Indian Hindi-language sports drama movie. The Kabir Khan directorial centers upon the Kapil Dev-led Indian team’s inspiring story of the 1983 world cup in England when most experts counted them out even before the competition began. When England vs. New Zealand match kicked off the highly anticipated contest in the summer of 83 at Kennington Oval, no one could have imagined what was about to unfold in the following weeks.

The emotional tale of self-belief and bulldog determination can leave viewers in awe of an underestimated team and its extraordinary achievement. Curious to learn more about the film’s premise and streaming details? Allow us to be your guide.

What is 83 About?

In the summer of 1983, when the Indian cricket team reached England with Kapil Dev, a young and highly motivated man, as their skipper, no one from the cricket experts to the media paid much attention to them. All the cameras flocked the mighty West Indies, who had won the first two world cups, and it seemed that they were all set to repeat the extraordinary feat for the third time. Nobody gave India much chance, and they appeared to be right when the Windies thrashed the team by 34 runs at Old Trafford.

The Kapil Dev-led side now faced Zimbabwe at Grace Road, and the media had already started speculating their early exit from the competition. However, despite the loss and upcoming tough matches, Kapil openly talked about winning the world cup, which almost seemed like a joke to the media and cricket experts. But what followed in the next few weeks changed world cricket forever.

Is 83 on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog of television shows and movies does not include the Kabir Khan directorial. Therefore, people with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead watch ‘Skater Girl‘ or ‘Icarus.’

Is 83 on Amazon Prime Video?

’83’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s regular offering. People who plan on watching the film will have to check other platforms. Meanwhile, Prime subscribers can instead stream ‘Inside Edge‘ or ‘Maradona, Blessed Dream.’

Is 83 on Hotstar?

Since ’83’ is unavailable on Hotstar, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘The Greatest Game Ever Played,’ ‘Invincible,’ and ‘Ford v Ferrari.’

Where to Watch 83 Online?

The Indian Hindi-language sports drama film is all set to release theatrically on December 24, 2021. People who wish to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes will have to wait as it is not accessible on any online platform as of now. Fans who are excited to watch the movie can book their tickets to the nearest cinema hall on Bookmyshow (India). If you live in the US, then simply head to Fandango to get your tickets.

How to Stream 83 for Free?

As mentioned earlier, the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer is only released theatrically as of now. So, one cannot watch the film for free. We encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

Read More: Best Cricket Movies