Is 9-1-1: Lone Star in Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is a procedural drama series that is set in Austin, Texas. The action-packed scripted drama centers around the fictional station 126 and the people working in its fire, police, and ambulance departments. Featuring Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, and several others in pivotal roles, the show is a spin-off of ‘9-1-1.’ If the series has caught your attention and you wish to know more about it, we’ve got you covered!

What is 9-1-1: Lone Star About?

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ follows New York firefighter Owen Strand and his son Tyler Kennedy Strand AKA TK, who move from Manhattan to Austin, Texas. Even though Owen has serious challenges in his own life that he must overcome, he must do his best to fulfill his duties of helping those who are vulnerable and saving lives.

As for Owen’s son TK, life is not any easier. He is on the path to recovery from his opioid addiction and often finds himself making important life decisions. The show’s storyline includes other fascinating characters at station 126 who strive to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. Now, since you are keen on watching the show, here is all the information you are going to need!

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is not a part of Netflix’s catalog. However, if you are looking for an alternative, we suggest watching the documentary series titled ‘Fire Chasers.’

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star on Hulu?

If you are subscribed to Hulu, you can watch ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ a day after the episodes air on television or at your own convenience. To watch the show on the streamer, you can head here.

9-1-1: Lone Star on Amazon Prime Video?

Although the show is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular subscription package, you can watch it on-demand. You can rent or buy the episodes right here. But as a subscriber, if you are looking for action shows that you can stream without any additional charges, you can check out ‘Hanna’ or ‘Alex Rider.’

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star on HBO Max?

If you were hoping to watch the firefighter-based shows on HBO Max, you are bound to be disappointed since it is not a part of its list of offerings. However, the streamer has interesting titles that might be to your liking. They are ‘A Good Job: Stories of the FDNY’ and ‘Tacoma FD.’ While the former is a documentary film, the latter is a fun comedy series.

Where to Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online?

Since ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is a Fox show, the most feasible way to watch the series online is on Fox’s official website or the Fox NOW app. You can also live-stream it on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity. Additionally, the episodes are available on VOD platforms. Therefore, you can watch it on-demand on YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum. On the other hand, fans in Canada can stream the series on CTV’s website.

How to Stream 9-1-1: Lone Star for Free?

Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV offer a week-long free trial of their services to new subscribers. But given the show’s weekly release pattern, you will eventually need to purchase a subscription to continue watching the action-rich drama. Moreover, Hulu offers a 30-day free trial, which you can take advantage of. Nevertheless, we recommend our readers pay to watch their favorite shows online and refrain from resorting to illegal means.

