Is 90 Day Fiance on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

’90 Day Fiance’ is a reality TV series that makes dating across borders possible for different couples in each episode. By applying for a 90-day engagement visa, several non-US citizens travel to the US to move in with their American fiances for the first time. Each couple has a window of 90 days to decide if they want to marry each other or go their separate ways.

The reality series has spanned multiple seasons and thanks to its unique format and unfiltered drama, it has gained quite the fan-following over the years. The show is bound to keep you hooked, especially if you are a fan of dating reality shows. So, if you wish to know more about the series and how you can watch it, here is all the information about the same!

What is 90 Day Fiance About?

’90 Day Fiance’ is made possible thanks to the K-1 visa process, which is a visa that allows a non-US fiance to move to the US and live with his or her future spouse for a limited period of time. The couples featuring in the show unite with each other and have 90 days to come to a decision regarding their marriage. During the 90 days, the couples go through all kinds of ups and downs, showcasing the complexities that international romances can have. If the unique premise of this TLC series has got you interested, here are all the ways you can watch it!

Is 90 Day Fiance on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will need to look for ’90 Day Fiance’ on other streaming platforms because it is not available on the streaming giant. Thanks to the streamer’s library of countless movies and TV shows, you can find some similar dating reality series to watch, such as ‘Love Is Blind‘ and ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.’

Is 90 Day Fiance on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu does not host ’90 Days Fiance’ anymore, so subscribers might want to search for the show on other streamers. This should not let you down too much as the streaming platform offers some interesting alternatives, including ‘Marrying Millions‘ and ‘Married At First Sight.’ Both these reality shows revolve around the prospect of couples getting married, much like ’90 Day Fiance.’

Is 90 Day Fiance on Amazon Prime Video?

The dating reality series is not available on the streaming library of Amazon Prime Video. However, you can enjoy watching ’90 Day Fiance’ by buying the episodes or seasons on the platform, right here. Alternatively, you can turn to several spin-off shows of ’90 Day Fiance’ on the platform by making use of the 7-day free trial of the Discovery+ add-on, including ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?‘ and ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.’

Is 90 Day Fiance on HBO Max?

Even though HBO Max doesn’t have ’90 Day Fiance’ on its expansive collection of films and shows, it should not stop you from enjoying other alternatives. You can turn to another dating reality show ‘Singletown’ with a unique premise on the platform, here. In addition, you can watch ‘My Mom, Your Dad,’ which involves a group of single parents bonding with each other in hopes to find “the one.” You can stream the show here.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance Online?

You can stream ’90 Day Fiance’ on TLC GO. Discovery+ is the streaming home of the reality series, so you can stream all the episodes here. Moreover, the show can also be streamed on DirecTV, Sling TV, FuboTV, Xfinity, Philo, and YouTubeTV. If you wish to buy or rent the show, you have the option to do so on YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Spectrum on Demand, and Vudu.

How to Stream 90 Day Fiance for Free?

There are quite a few ways to catch ’90 Day Fiance’ for free, but only for a limited period of time. Discovery+ offers its new subscribers a week-long free trial, which you can avail of to watch a few episodes of the reality series. Sling TV offers a month-long free trial for new subscribers, with Xfinity offering the same. DirecTV allows new users access to the platform’s content for free for 5 days, while YouTubeTV, Philo, and FuboTV provide their new users with a 7-day free trial. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these trial periods and catch the series for free. However, we request our readers to not resort to any illegal methods to watch films and shows.

