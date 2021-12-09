Is Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That…? Is John Corbett Coming Back to the New Sex and the City?

The new ‘Sex and the City’ reboot, titled ‘And Just Like That…,’ reintroduces us to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), who are now in their 50s. The romantic drama limited series, helmed by Michael Patrick King and others for HBO Max, explores the trio’s experiences — personal, professional, and social — in New York City as their tackle a new phase in their lives, which is middle age.

Since the revival show has generated a lot of buzz around the world, fans of the original series, which is based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 anthology book of the same name, are re-examining all the characters in it, wondering who all are part of the reboot. One such character fans are concerned about is Aiden Shaw, Carrie’s handsome ex-flame. So, will John Corbett’s Aidan be seen in the reboot? Let’s find out.

Is Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That…?

Yes, Aidan Shaw is in ‘And Just Like That…’ The news was officially confirmed in May 2021 and fans are delighted by the fact that Aidan’s character is seen in this updated and socially conscious version of the original series. An ex-boyfriend of Carrie’s, Aidan builds furniture for a living and eventually opens a bar with his close friend Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), Miranda’s husband. Carrie and Aidan’s relationship is a classic example of the notion that opposites attract.

In earlier seasons of the OG show, we see how Carrie and Aidan passionately fall in love but ultimately separate due to the former’s hesitation to commit and the latter’s inability to be trusting. However, the rivalry between Aidan and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) over Carrie forms the crux of one of the most dramatic and memorable love triangles in the series. When Aidan finally proposes to Carrie, desperate to get to her commit, she sorrowfully rejects him. Later, she marries Mr. Big.

Is John Corbett Coming Back to the New Sex and the City?

Yes, John Corbett is returning to the new chapter of ‘Sex and the City’ — ‘And Just Like That…’ — as he is reprising his role as Aidan Shaw. In an interview in April 2021, the actor stated, “I think I might be in quite a few [episodes of ‘And Just Like That…’].” He also added, “I like all those people [cast and crew of ‘And Just Like That’], they’ve been very nice to me.” Clearly, Corbett is enthusiastic about his role and so are we!

It’ll be interesting to see interactions between Parker’s Carrie and Corbett’s Aidan in the reboot. Will there be any sexual tension? Will there be any animosity? Carrie and Aidan do have a romantic encounter in Abu Dhabi, as seen in ‘Sex and the City 2.’ However, Aidan is seemingly still married to Kathy and has three sons with her — Tate, Homer, and Wyatt. It seems as though we’ll just have to watch ‘And Just Like That…’ for ourselves to find out!

