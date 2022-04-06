Is Ambulance on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by the iconic Michael Bay, ‘Ambulance‘ is an action thriller film based on ‘Ambulancen,’ a 2005 Danish movie. It follows Will Sharp, a war veteran who needs money for his wife’s surgery. With no other option, Will contacts his adoptive brother Danny Sharp and joins him and his group to rob a bank. However, when things go south, they hijack an ambulance and try to escape the law enforcement without further problems. The movie has been praised by many for its action-packed scenes and phenomenal cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González. We are sure you cannot wait to watch the film. Well, here is everything you need to know!

What is Ambulance About?

Will Sharp is a war veteran whose wife Amy desperately needs surgery, which costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. With no way to pay for the procedure, Will gets in touch with his adoptive criminal brother Danny Sharp. Will is convinced to join Danny in robbing $32 million from a bank. During the heist, Will accidentally shoots LAPD officer Zach. The Special Investigation Section (SIS) arrives at the scene and subdues everyone except the Sharp brothers, who hijack an ambulance. Cam Thompson, an EMT, is in the same ambulance while trying to treat Zach. Torn between escaping and saving the dying LAPD officer, Cam stays in the ambulance as the law enforcement tries to hunt down the vehicle to apprehend the robbers. If you are eager to know how to watch this thrilling chain of events, we have got your back!

Is Ambulance on Netflix?

No, ‘Ambulance’ is sadly not a part of Netflix’s offerings. The platform does host similar movies like ‘Triple Frontier.’ It follows five former special forces operatives who come together against a South American drug lord. Alternatively, you can watch a group of thieves cracks open the world’s most secure safes in ‘Army of Thieves.’

Is Ambulance on Hulu?

While ‘Ambulance’ is not available on Hulu, you can use your subscription to watch ‘Rogue.’ The Megan Fox starrer revolves around a mercenary who leads her team on a hostage rescue mission in Africa. In ‘The Sisters Brothers,’ an assassin duo hunts down a gold prospector in 1850s Oregon. You can watch the film right here!

Is Ambulance on Amazon Prime?

If you are looking forward to watching ‘Ambulance,’ Amazon Prime is not the place for you. However, Prime users can use their membership to watch similar movies like ‘Wrath Of Man.’ Starring Jason Statham, the film follows a security guard at a cash truck company who may not be as much of a rookie as everyone thinks. We also recommend checking out ‘Dreamland.’ Set during the Great Depression, a young bounty hunter hunts down a bank robber but soon finds himself in a dilemma.

Is Ambulance on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not have ‘Ambulance’ for its subscribers, but the platform’s vast video library makes up for it. Follow Moe Diamond, who woke up with stolen money and drugs on his person but cannot remember anything. Watch as criminals and cops chase him down for the loot in ‘Killerman.’ Alternatively, watch another set of adoptive brothers evade convicts, police, and alien soldiers after finding a mysterious weapon in ‘Kin.’

Where to Watch Ambulance Online?

‘Ambulance’ has only been released in theatres for the viewers. To book your tickets for this fantastic movie, head right here!

How to Stream Ambulance for Free?

As of writing, there is no proper way to watch ‘Ambulance’ for free. We urge our readers to refrain from any illegal means to watch their favorite movies and instead pay service providers to support the film industry.

Read More: Where Was Ambulance Filmed?