Is American Horror Story: Delicate on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Prime?

Adapted from Danielle Valentine’s book titled ‘Delicate Condition,’ FX’s ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ is the twelfth season of the horror anthology series ‘American Horror Story‘ and stars Emma Roberts as a popular actress who has some strange and horrific troubles related to her pregnancy. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, it also features some popular names in the cast, including Kim Kardashian, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. If you have been a fan of the previous installments of the anthology show, you must be eager to find out what this season has in store for you. Well, in that case, we have all the information that you might be interested in, including how and where you can watch it yourself!

What is American Horror Story: Delicate About?

‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ chronicles the glamorous life of a famous actress named Anna Alcott who has everything one can wish to have. But soon, her dreamy life turns into a nightmare when she can’t conceive a child, despite trying so many times, leading her to believe that someone is preventing her from doing so. When she finally manages to get pregnant, it tragically results in a miscarriage. Believing that her baby is still alive inside her, Anna must fight a lonesome battle against the demons. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch season 12 of the anthology series yourself!

Is American Horror Story: Delicate on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ on some other platform as it is not a part of the streaming giant’s current catalog. Therefore, subscribers can instead watch other shows like ‘Midnight Mass,’ ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’

Is American Horror Story: Delicate on HBO Max?

Although HBO Max has a massive catalog of television shows and movies, it does not include ‘American Horror Story: Delicate.’ However, you have the option to turn to similar shows, such as ‘Room 104.’

Is American Horror Story: Delicate on Disney+?

No, Disney+ doesn’t house ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ on its expansive platform. But fans of the horror anthology series can turn to previous seasons and a spin-off series — ‘American Horror Story‘ and ‘American Horror Stories.’

Is American Horror Story: Delicate on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers have a reason to rejoice as the Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian starrer is available on Hulu. You can use your subscription to get access to all the episodes of ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ by heading here!

Is American Horror Story: Delicate on Amazon Prime?

‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ is currently not part of Amazon Prime’s offering, but you have the option to access the previous seasons of ‘American Horror Story.’ Moreover, Prime subscribers also have other horror shows at their disposal, such as ‘Lore.’

Where to Watch American Horror Story: Delicate Online?

Apart from Hulu, ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ is available for streaming on DirecTV, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV. As far as its availability on VOD platforms is concerned, there is no official announcement as of now.

How to Stream American Horror Story: Delicate for Free?

FuboTV and YouTubeTV come with a 7-day free trial for their respective first-time users. DirecTV grants free access to its content for the first five days to its new subscribers. So, you can make the most of any of these offers and stream ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ for free. With that said, we encourage our readers to stray away from using illegal and unethical means and instead, watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

