Is Antonio Shropshire aka Brill Based on a Real Person? Where Is He Now?

‘We Own This City’ gives viewers an in-depth look at the corruption within the Baltimore Police Department. The crime drama series focuses on various cops of the BPD’s Gun Trace Task Force and their involvement in illegal activities. One such cop is Momodu Gondo, who shares a connection with one of Baltimore’s notorious drug dealers. The dealer in question is Antonio Shropshire, aka Brill, and his relationship with Gondo will surely make viewers curious about the man. If you wish to find out more information about Shropshire, his illegal activities, and current whereabouts, here is everything we have gathered!

Is Antonio Shropshire, aka Brill, Based on a Real Person?

Antonio Shropshire is mentioned by Momodu “G Money” Gondo (McKinley Belcher III) in the series premiere of ‘We Own This City.’ He is based on a real person of the same name. Antonio “Tony” Shropshire was born on October 30, 1985, and spent the early years of his life in Baltimore, Maryland. Not much is known about his early life or educational background. However, while studying in the 12th grade, Shropshire decided to venture into drug dealing and started selling drugs using the name “Brill.” His name was inspired by Gene Hackman’s character, Edward “Brill” Lyle, in the 1998 action thriller ‘Enemy of the State‘ directed by Tony Scott.

Aside from his drug business, Shropshire enjoys spending his time listening to music and traveling. He often vacationed in the Caribbean Islands and visited casinos. Later in life, Shropshire would become an important part of a drug racket operating in Baltimore. His crew, known as the Shropshire Drug Trafficking Organization, distributed drugs in Northern Baltimore and had set up a base near the Alameda Shopping Center. Shropshire came in contact with Momodu Gando of the BPD’s Gun Trace Task Force and continued his drug operation under the protection of the police officer. Shropshire reportedly tried to bribe the police officers with drugs and money to avoid arrest. However, Shropshire was arrested in 2017 and put on trial for his activities.

Where Is Antonio Shropshire Now?

In October 2017, Antonio Shropshire was convicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin, along with his associates Omari Thomas, Antoine Washington, Alexander Campbell, and Glen Kyle Wells. During the trial, fourteen heroin customers of the Shropshire Drug Trafficking Organization testified in court against Shropshire and his associates. Momodu Gondo also testified against the drug dealers. In 2018, Shropshire was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Although it is unknown whether Shropshire was married at some point in his life, he does have a son. Following his conviction and sentencing, Shropshire authored a book published in 2021. The autobiographical book titled ‘The Real Shropshire Organization’ details his experiences in the world of crime and drug dealing. Shropshire’s activities are also mentioned in Justin Fenton’s nonfiction book ‘We Own This City.’ At present, Shropshire is serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution McDowell in Welch, West Virginia. He is expected to be released in 2038. It appears that Shropshire is a single man and is looking to reform himself.

