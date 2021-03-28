Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan’ was one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2020, and for good reason. After all, season 3 ended on a poignant note, with the characters of Paradis Island finding out about the inception of titans, the existence of Marley, and the somber realization that there is a world outside the three walls that protect them. So, we were all excited to see how the creators would take the story forward.

Suffice it to say that ‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 has not disappointed anyone. But with its apparent end, many questions have still been left unanswered, especially with respect to key characters. This begs the question – what is in store for the many fans? Will our screens be graced with a season 5? If you’re curious about the same, then we have got your back.

Attack on Titan Season 5 Release Date

‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 released on December 7, 2020, and after unfolding the narrative over a course of 16 episodes, it ended on March 29, 2021. Produced by MAPPA, the anime was extremely well received by fans everywhere. After all, its pacing, animation, and direction are exceptional.

As far as season 5 of ‘Attack on Titan’ is concerned, no official statement has been released either by the showrunners or MAPPA. However, multiple times in the past, it has been reiterated that season 4 is supposed to be the anime’s last. In fact, it has even been marketed as ‘Attack on Titan: The Final Season,’ making the intentions of the creators clear from the very beginning.

However, it is pertinent to note that the anime still leaves a lot hanging in the balance. There is still a lot of content from the eponymous manga that can still be covered in the series. So, this naturally makes us feel as though episode 16 of season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan’ is not the end of the narrative. It could be the case that an anime film will take forth the story. But it seems as though there is a higher chance of season 4 continuing with another part. After all, Japanese viewers reported on social media that Netflix notifications referred to the 16-episode lineup of ‘Attack on Titan: The Final Season’ as “part 1.”



This implies that the story will not cease without a “part 2.” Moreover, this is how season 3 of ‘Attack on Titan’ was also dealt with. This two-cour approach, which will ensure that viewers get the answers they’re looking for, could be called season 5 for the sake of this argument. Therefore, one can expect ‘Attack on Titan’ season 5 to release sometime in late 2022 or early 2023.

Attack on Titan Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

In ‘Attack on Titan’ season 4, the plot has been built slowly but steadily. By the climax, Eren has taken on a more volatile and aggressive approach to “protecting” Paradis Island, and Armin and Mikasa, along with the other Scouts, have to deal with the subsequent fallout. Zeke and Eren are colluding so as to activate the Rumbling, the effects of which still need to be discussed. But will they betray each other? Does Eren have some other ulterior motive? How does Levi survive? This could be further explored in the potential second half of the season.

In the future, we can expect an epic showdown between Levi and Zeke once both of them recover from the explosion we see in ‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 episode 15. Apart from that, the fates of Historia, Annie, Reiner, and others also need to be explored. Will Eren be able to acquire the powers of the Founding Titan? Will the conflict between Marley and Paradis Island ever be solved? Which nation emerges victorious? These are possible narrative threads that the showrunners could touch upon in the subsequent installment of the franchise.

Read More: Best Attack on Titan Episodes, Ranked