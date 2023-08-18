Is Back on the Strip on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Back on the Strip‘ is a comedy movie that revolves around a young man who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dreams of becoming a magician but instead, he ends up joining a male stripper group, known as The Chocolate Chips. Co-written and helmed by Chris Spencer, the film features compelling onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Wesley Snipes, J. B. Smoove, Gary Owen, Bill Bellamy, Spence Moore II, Faizon Love, and Tiffany Haddish. If you are looking forward to learning more about this movie then you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is Back on the Strip About?

The tale focuses on Merlin, a young man whose dreams of becoming a famous and well-established magician take him to Las Vegas, after losing the woman of his dreams. However, upon reaching Sin City, he gets hired as the frontman of a notorious Black male stripper group named The Chocolate Chips. The crew is led by Luther, who brings together the out-of-shape crew to help save the hotel in which they used to perform in their prime. Will the Chips be able to succeed in their objective? To find out, you will have to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Back on the Strip on Netflix?

No, ‘Back on the Strip’ is unavailable in Netflix’s expansive library. However, the streaming giant does consist of several movies within the same genre, such as ‘Dancing Queens.’

Is Back on the Strip on Hulu?

Hulu does not host ‘Back on the Strip’ in its collection but do not let that disappoint you too much. The platform offers excellent alternatives that you can check out, like ‘Burlesque‘ and ‘Closer.’

Is Back on the Strip on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Back on the Strip’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s extensive catalog. However, you have the option to turn to fun alternatives, such as ‘Afternoon Delight.’

Is Back on the Strip on HBO Max?

Even though HBO Max does not house ‘Back on the Strip,’ its content library more than makes up for it. For those intrigued by the premise of the Wesley Snipes starrer, we recommend you watch ‘The Full Monty‘ and ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance.’

Where to Watch Back on the Strip Online?

‘Back on the Strip’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means you don’t have the option to watch it online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you wish to opt for a more immersive experience by watching the movie in a nearby theater, you are welcome to check show timings and buy tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Back on the Strip for Free?

Since the Chris Spencer directorial has only received a theatrical release, as of writing, there is currently no way for you to stream ‘Back on the Strip’ for free. All you can do is wait for the film to land on any online platform offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we urge our readers not to use illegal and unethical means to watch the movie and pay for the content they wish to enjoy.

Read More: Where Was Back on the Strip Filmed?