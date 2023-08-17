Is Back on the Strip Based on a True Story?

‘Back on the Strip’ is a comedy film that marks the directorial debut of Chris Spencer. With a star-studded cast of Wesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish, J.B. Smoove, Colleen Camp and Raigan Harris, along with a cameo by Kevin Hart, the movie offers a hilarious and entertaining experience set in the city of Las Vegas, known for its glamour and larger-than-life experiences. It follows the story of Merlin’s transition from an aspiring magician to a stripper. Together, with an aging Black male stripper group, they set out to save a club. You may wonder how much of the story is based on the truth. Well, we did an investigation and found out the truth. Let’s explore it together!

Is Back on the Strip a True Story?

No, ‘Back on the Strip’ is not based on a true story. The writer and director of the film, Chris Spencer, along with Eric Daniel, have crafted this compelling narrative through their own imagination. Yes, there is some inspiration from the vibrant world of the Las Vegas environment, but the characters and events don’t take any direct inspiration from any sources. That being said, they have certainly infused elements of reality to make the story feel relatable to the audience.

‘Back on the Strip’ is centered around Merlin (Spencer Moore II), a young, aspiring magician who moves to Las Vegas after breaking up with the woman of his dreams. However, destiny has different plans for him. His life takes a drastic turn when he finds himself in the spotlight, not as a magician but as a frontman for a male stripper crew called “The Chocolate Chips”. Together, they try to bring back their glory days to save a strip club. Ever since the movie was announced, the premise has captured the attention of enthusiasts, rightfully so.

Even though the plot is fictional and there is no real-life group of male strippers with the same name, the film does take some inspiration from Las Vegas’ real-life male revue industry. In the 80s and 90s, groups like Chippendales were quite popular in Las Vegas and even shaped the now reputation of the city as a party destination. ‘Back of the Strip’ pays homage to this part of the revue history of the city. In fact, the city has an undeniable influence on the premise of this movie. Las Vegas has a reputation for over-the-top entertainment, showmanship, and extravagance and is a playground of possibility, where dreams are pursued and the unexpected becomes the norm.

It has been the source for quirky scenarios and captivating elements in many movies that have left the audience thoroughly entertained. In fact, in another interview with UPTOWN Magazine, Spencer summed up the movie as “Magic Mike meets Hangover meets The Full Monty.” At the Russ Parr Morning Show, he said, “It’s about, you know, this group that gets back together after 25 years to help this woman save our hotel and her club, but inside is a deep love story about this little young man named Merlin who loses his girl and decided to go to Vegas to pursue his dreams as the magician. And in the process does something, and we find out Merlin got a Big Magic wand.”

‘Back on the Strip’ is a story of dreams and unexpected opportunities. The plot hinges on Merlin’s accidental transition from a magician to a stripper with a twist that, while exaggerated, still resonates with the unpredictable nature of show business. The showmanship exhibited by the crew mirrors the performances one can often witness in Las Vegas productions. It has taken a few tidbits from reality, but overall, it’s a fictional narrative. All the larger-than-life experiences that we get to see in this film come from the creative minds of its writer and director. So, while enjoying the glitzy world of Las Vegas entertainment through this movie, remember that it’s a fictional narrative showcased through the lens of humor and camaraderie.

