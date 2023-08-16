Where Was Back on the Strip Filmed?

‘Back on the Strip’ stars Spence Moore II as Merlin, a young man who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of making it as a magician after he loses the woman of his dreams. However, when his natural gifts outweigh his desire to realize his dreams, he ends up getting affiliated with the notorious black male stripper crew known as The Chocolate Chips. The leader of the group, Luther “Mr. Big,” and the rest of the Chips decide to put aside past conflicts and come together again to save the hotel they used to perform in, all while trying their best to help Merlin win back his girl.

Co-written and directed by Chris Spencer, the comedy movie, besides Spence Moore II, features hilarious onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Tiffany Haddish, JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Wesley Snipes, and Kevin Hart. While the entertaining storyline keeps the audience hooked on the film from start to finish, the colorful visuals against the backdrop of the Vegas landscape make one wonder if ‘Back on the Strip’ was actually filmed in Las Vegas or not. Well, if you have the same question on your mind, we have got you covered!

Back on the Strip Filming Locations

‘Back on the Strip’ was filmed in Nevada, specifically in the Las Vegas Valley. As per reports, principal photography for the Chris Spencer directorial commenced in early September 2021 and wrapped up in about three weeks or so, by the end of the same month. So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the comedy film!

Las Vegas Valley, Nevada

Almost the entirety of ‘Back on the Strip’ was taped in the Las Vegas Valley, a major metropolitan area that is home to the three largest incorporated cities in Nevada — Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas. A number of different establishments across the valley served as prominent production locations for the movie. For instance, a number of key exterior and interior scenes were lensed in and around the Guardian Angel Cathedral at 302 Cathedral Way in the Las Vegas Valley, just off the Las Vegas Strip. The four-sided spire capped with a cross right to the front left of the cathedral gives the holy site an even more iconic appearance.

Moreover, the filming unit of the Wesley Snipes starrer reportedly utilized the premise and facilities of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton at 4455 Paradise Road in the Las Vegas Valley, just south of the city of Las Vegas. The luxurious 4-star hotel is not just home to lavish rooms and suites, but also to outdoor pools, 24-hour gaming stations, and a paradise of restaurants. It is a high possibility that a few interior portions of the film were recorded in one of the film studios situated in the metropolitan area, including Gas Station Film Studios, Caesars Entertainment Studios, and Indie Film Factory.

In the backdrop of the exterior scenes of ‘Back on the Strip,’ the viewers are bound to spot several iconic local landmarks and attractions. Apart from the Las Vegas Strip, the movie is also likely to feature sites such as The Strat Hotel & Casino & Tower, the Fremont Street Experience, the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, and Madame Tussauds. Other than ‘Back on the Strip,’ the locales of the Las Vegas Valley have made appearances in a number of movies over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Big Short,’ ‘The Hangover,’ ‘Knocked Up,’ ‘Striptease,’ and ‘What Happens in Vegas.’

