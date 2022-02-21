Is BDSY’s Glenn Shephard Married? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘ is a reality TV series on Bravo. It is a spin-off of ‘Below Deck‘ and chronicles the intriguing lives of the crew members of a 177 ft superyacht named Parsifal III. As the sailing vessel travels through different charter seasons, the interpersonal dynamics of the young crew keep changing and evolving. This results in heated romances, saucy drama, as well as hilarious escapades with the guests.

Since its arrival on February 3, 2020, the show has kept viewers hooked and generated huge curiosity about the cast members, especially the glamorous couples. Steering the yacht and crew members out of trouble is its captain, Glenn Shephard. Captain Glenn is loved for his friendly demeanor but he is quite reserved when it comes to his personal life. This makes fans wonder if he has a special someone or not. Here is all that we know about him to answer everyone’s questions.

Glenn Shephard’s Age and Background

61-year-old Glenn Shephard grew up in Montreal, Canada, and became interested in travel since childhood due to his father, who worked at an airport. Occasionally observing planes from the control tower with his brother and frequently traveling all over Canada and Florida with family increased his wanderlust. Though he didn’t attend college, he got inclined towards astronomy, physics, and quantum mechanics as a teenager and spent hours reading in the library.

Glenn’s first brush with sailing was in his young days itself when his family vacationed in the Caribbean during the winters where he got to sail on boats. However, his true tryst with travel began after he shifted to Los Angeles in the early 80s and attended boat shows. During a trip to Rome, he saw a notice calling for crew members on a boat cruising in the Aeolian Islands. Glenn jumped at the opportunity and spent the summer learning about the sailing industry. This fuelled his keenness to have a boat of his own.

Glenn Shephard’s Profession

Glenn was invited to work as a deckhand aboard a 50-foot classic sailboat and gained significant experience there. Moreover, he managed an English school in Tokyo for five years and used his savings to buy his first boat. But his life changed when he visited Fort Lauderdale in 2000, and began working on a 40-meter motor yacht. Deciding to continue working with yachts, he then traveled to Monaco, where he got acquainted with sailing superyachts.

Since then, Glenn has traveled to 50 countries and counting and sailed 21 times across the Atlantic. He has been a part of the yachting industry for over 21 years and the captain of the Parsifal III for 12 years. Apart from his professional journey, he does have an interesting personal life as well.

Glenn Shephard’s Partner

As far as we can make out, Glenn Shephard is presently single and keeps his personal life and relationships closed off from the public eye. In a May 2021 interview, he elaborated about his marital status and said, “Yes. That’s kind of a private part of my life I like to keep private, but I can tell you I’m not married.” He further shared that he is straight and not celibate, but the constant travel that his job entails doesn’t allow scope for relationships.

“It’s hard. I’ve been a traveler all my life. I very much believe in the idea of monogamous relationships. I’m not single because I want to play the field. I want to be with the right person. I don’t need to be in a relationship. I want to be in one, and I like to be in one. But settling down in that whole marriage/big wedding stuff is not really me,” Glenn added. Moreover, he said that though he loves kids, he doesn’t miss having them as it’s a long commitment and requires giving up his travel goals.

Although, Glenn was previously in a long-term relationship with an unnamed woman during his early days in Tokyo, with whom he bought his first boat. More recently, viewers see him flirting with guest Sylvia Hampel in ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season 1 episode 5. However, he managed to avoid crossing the line and remained tight-lipped about the rumors. In addition, after the season 2 reunion, Glenn was linked with his deckhand Sydney Zaruba after she shared about dating a captain on the episode.

Glenn initially teased fans on Instagram with a cryptic post but soon clarified that he and Sydney are just friends and that she is dating another captain. Also, in June 2021, he appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ and was asked about a photo on his cabin wall on the yacht. He confirmed that though it was someone special, he wouldn’t disclose who it was.

Thus, we can say that Glenn Shephard is currently enjoying singlehood and spends time exploring the world on his boat while not fulfilling his captain duties aboard the Parsifal III. He frequently shares his travel stories with fans on social media but doesn’t divulge much about his romantic relationships.

