Is Beau Is Afraid on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Beau Is Afraid‘ is a comedy horror movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character who sets off on a Kafkaesque journey to his hometown to attend his mother’s funeral while encountering some of his deep-seated fears. Written and directed by Ari Aster, the drama film, besides Phoenix, features stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Richard Kind.

Upon its premiere, the movie was well-received by the critics as they did not shy away from appreciating the uniqueness of the tale along with the heartfelt and committed performance of Joaquin Phoenix and the rest of the cast. If you are intrigued enough to learn more about this Ari Aster directorial, you might be interested in knowing what we have to share, including where you can watch it!

What is Beau Is Afraid About?

The narrative chronicles the transformative journey of an anxious and paranoid man named Beau Wassermann who shares a complicated bond with his mother Mona Wassermann. When he receives the heartbreaking news of her passing, Beau sets off on an epic odyssey to make it to his mother’s funeral in his hometown. However, along the way, he must confront some of his greatest fears and deal with various supernatural threats as well. Do you want in on the journey of Beau and see how he deals with his issues? Well, for that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Beau Is Afraid on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that Netflix doesn’t include ‘Beau Is Afraid’ on its expansive platform. However, you do have the option to turn to similar movies about complicated parental relationships on the streaming giant, such as ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things.’

Is Beau Is Afraid on HBO Max?

No, ‘Beau Is Afraid’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive catalog of content. Due to the streamer’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows though, you can always turn to other alternatives that HBO Max offers. We recommend you watch ‘Ben Is Back‘ and ‘Hereditary.’ Both movies deal with the complicated relationship between a mother and her kids, which falls along similar lines as ‘Beau Is Afraid.’

Is Beau Is Afraid on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Beau Is Afraid’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can make the most of your subscription to tune into similar movies, such as ‘Run.’ Just like the Joaquin Phoenix starrer, it also falls in the horror drama genre while also exploring the complex relationship between a mother and her child.

Is Beau Is Afraid on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘Beau Is Afraid’ in its library, but that should not stop you from checking out similar films on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin‘ and ‘Rosemary’s Baby.’

Where to Watch Beau Is Afraid Online?

‘Beau Is Afraid’ has been released exclusively in theaters as of now, which means you don’t have the option to watch the Ari Aster directorial online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you wish to immerse yourself in the mind of Beau on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Beau Is Afraid For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Beau Is Afraid’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the drama film for free. What you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to all its new subscribers. With that said, we encourage our readers to show their support for the art of cinema by paying for the content they wish to consume instead of looking for unethical means to do the same.

