Is Bob Biswas Based On a True Story? Is Bob Biswas a Real Person?

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, ‘Bob Biswas’ is a 2021 Hindi crime-thriller movie on Zee5. Exploring the origins of the iconic eponymous character from the hit movie Kahaani, it tells the story of Bob, a man who has apparently lost his memory after waking up from a coma. He is a mild-mannered ordinary man who lives with his wife and son, working in an ordinary insurance job. Everything is going mundanely for Bob when suddenly he is approached by two mysterious men who claim to be his former employers.

He is then revealed to be a contractual serial killer previously and is asked to return to his job of committing murders. Faced with a dilemma about his true identity, Bob must now balance both his lives carefully while hiding the truth of his gruesome profession from his family.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh, Tina Desai, and Paran Bandopadhyay, the movie garnered a lot of praise from critics for its performances and well-written story, and fans were thrilled to see the return of their beloved character on screen. If you have ever wondered whether Bob Biswas exists in real, we’ve got your back. Let’s dig in to find out.

Is Bob Biswas a True Story?

No, ‘Bob Biswas’ is not based on a true story. It is, however, a spin-off of the fictional character from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 directorial Kahaani, which is a thriller that depicts the story of Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who comes to Kolkata to search for her missing husband amidst the Durga Puja celebrations. Bagchi then comes face to face with Bob Biswas, a cold-blooded assassin sent to kill her by her husband’s kidnappers. The audience first saw Bob in Kahaani as a soft-spoken, bespectacled insurance agent, who kills people on a contract basis as a side hustle.

What was unsettling about the character was his polite and innocent demeanor that suddenly turned fearsome, killing people without a change in expression. The duality of his nature was very well portrayed by actor Saswata Chatterjee in Kahaani, and the audience loved his nuanced performance, as well as the signature dialogue, “Nomoshkar, Bob Biswas. Ek Minute.” ( Hi, I am Bob Biswas. Just a minute.) However, the makers decided to give a fresh new perspective to the story and cast actor Abhishek Bachchan as the notorious serial killer in ‘Bob Biswas’.

Sujoy already had the idea of exploring Bob’s character while writing Kahaani, with Abhishek in mind. However, he decided to centralize Vidya’s story at that point, and revisit Bob later in another standalone film. Thus, ‘Bob Biswas’ was announced in November 2019 and was released 2 years later in December 2021. He also said that he intended to draw references from James Bond and Don to create the character, and not limit the role to any particular actor.

Thus, the characteristics and mannerisms of the titular character were based on the original film’s character, but the story arc was completely new. Though not based on a real-life person, ‘Bob Biswas’ does draw from the mind of a regular man, his day-to-day routines, as well as the potential dark side of his psyche. It also delves into the fact that everyone has skeletons in their closet, and they often get caught in the struggle to not let the past affect their loved ones.

After the milestone portrayal by Saswata, Abhishek had the audience’s hopes pinned on to him. He exceeded expectations, as he got deep into the skin of the character by perfectly depicting the moral dilemmas of the character, and also maintaining its mystery. Bachchan gained considerable weight to look believable as a middle-aged family man, weighing 105 kgs when filming began.

In an interview, he stated that he hadn’t even seen Kahaani till major portions of the shoot were completed. He thus brought his own elements to the character and relied on the instructions of the script and director. About preparing for the character, he said, “A character like Bob Biswas really interested me because he is a bundle of contradictions. He is so gentle, soft-spoken and sweet, but there is also another side. That really appealed to me. There is nothing straightforward about him.”

Though ‘Bob Biswas’ is not a true story, it does tell the truth of society, where a man must do whatever it takes, even crime, to fend for his family. It also explores the making of criminals, where even the most gentle of people can have a murderous side, being the case of many true crime stories. Given how well received the character was, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the film gets its sequel to further follow the escapades of Bob.

