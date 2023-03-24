Is Born on the Fourth of July Based on a True Story?

‘Born on the Fourth of July’ is a biographical anti-war film that follows the life of Ron Kovic over 20 years – from his childhood days to his time as a Marine during the Vietnam war and his anti-war activism as a paraplegic veteran. The 1989 film does not let the audience shy away from the realities and consequences of war and keeps them engaged the entire time. It serves as the second installment in director Oliver Stone’s trilogy of films about the Vietnam war, the other two being ‘Platoon’ and ‘Heaven And Earth.’

Stone captures each and every moment in the film with the character’s thoughts and emotions at its core. Not a single scene feels artificial or forced. The brilliant and careful performance by Tom Cruise, Kyra Sedgwick, Raymond J. Barry, Jerry Levine, Frank Whaley, and Willem Dafoe only adds to the film’s appeal to cinema lovers everywhere. But is there any truth behind the story of ‘Born on the Fourth of July’? Let’s find out!

Is Born on the Fourth of July a True Story?

Yes, ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ is a true story. This 1989 film is based on the eponymous 1976 autobiography of the real-life Ron Kovic, adapted to the screen by Kovic and Stone. Tom Cruise’s terrific portrayal of Kovic, with his natural transition from an idealistic schoolboy and soldier to a war veteran with a disability who is disillusioned by the leadership of his country, adds a realistic feel. Stone’s method of creating a prologue to the film’s narrative through foreshadowing at the start of ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ is both brilliant and more than a little bittersweet when the screen fades to black.

A young Kovic playing soldier with his friends in their school days, seeing veterans with a disability using wheelchairs during a Fourth of July parade, and his mother telling him about her dream where he is addressing a large crowd act as premonitions for Kovic’s struggles and his path in life. A patriotic American, Ron Kovic enlists in the Marines soon after high school because he truly believes that the communist threat will take over his country if they can’t win the war in Vietnam. But the barbarities of war soon catch up to him, costing him his legs, his faith, and eventually his sense of self.

Cruise transitions from a wide-eyed schoolboy who wants to serve his country to an apathetic and helpless man dealing with the traumas of war so naturally that the audience experiences these emotions with him. After Ron Kovic returns from Vietnam, he spends a significant amount of time in a hospital for veterans. The facilities provided for the treatment of wounded soldiers at the hospital are either non-existent or lacking to the point of ineffectiveness. This particular sequence is a strong criticism of the government’s reportedly lax nature towards the soldiers who had sacrificed all that they had in an unnecessary war.

The only humane part of the hospital is the doctors and nurses themselves, who treat the veterans without any hint of pity at their circumstances or resentment towards the soldiers’ at times brutish attitudes. Tom Cruise again gives everything to the role here as he goes through what can only be described as a painful experience. His physical transformation from a healthy soldier to a sickly man is simply jarring. Kovic enters the hospital with the hope that he will recover from his injuries and be able to stand on his own two feet again.

However, that hope soon turns into despair when the doctors inform him of his paralysis from the waist down; and then to denial when he tries to “walk” using crutches, dragging his tightly bound legs behind him. Having come to terms with the fact that he will never be able to walk again, Ron Kovic finally goes back home to his family. Despite his severe condition, Kovic still believes that what he did is right. That the war is right. Because of this, it comes as quite a shock to him when he discovers that not everyone around him seems to share in his sentiments, not even his family members, including his younger brother, who is very vocal about it.

This further leads into how mental health, specifically Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, is treated in ‘Born on the Fourth of July.’ Ron Kovic flinching at the sound of firecrackers during a Fourth of July parade is both a subtle nod to his own PTSD, and at the same time, calls back to the beginning of the film, when a young Kovic saw another veteran do the same from atop his father’s shoulders. Thus, trauma becomes a significant point through which the viewers can connect with the characters better.

Ron Kovic’s interaction with other Vietnam veterans with paraplegia in the film presents a unique perspective as well. After he has a severe mental breakdown during a family dinner, Kovic’s father sends him to Mexico as a way for him to relax. There he meets Charlie (Willem Dafoe), who’s living a life filled with alcohol, gambling, and women. Together, they confront their guilt of having committed atrocities themselves and taking the lives of innocents in Vietnam. They part ways after coming face-to-face with how delusional and directionless their lives have become.

This Oliver Stone directorial highlights the horrors of war through Tom Cruise’s raw acting paired with visceral and haunting visuals. By the end of its 185-minute runtime, the film forces the audience to accept the fact that there are no winners in war, only casualties. ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ is anti-war in every sense of the word.

Read More: Where Was Born on the Fourth of July Filmed?