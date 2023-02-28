Is Brandon Cottom Dating? Who is His Girlfriend?

The CBS reality show ‘Survivor’ has welcomed people from all walks of life since it started in 2000. The 44th iteration of the survival series, which took place in the Mamanuca Islands, Fiji, also saw many interesting individuals eager to become the winner. Former football player Brandon Cottom was one of the show’s cast members in season 44 and delighted the public with his performance in the survival series. Given just how well-known the athlete is, it is no wonder that people are curious about the details of his personal life. Specifically, his fans are eager to know if Brandon is dating at present. So, let’s explore the same together, shall we?

Brandon Cottom’s Background

Brandon Cottom was born on December 21, 1992, and grew up in Newtown, Pennsylvania. As an avid ‘Survivor’ fan since his younger years, he has many happy memories attached to the show. “I actually started watching Survivor when I was a young kid with my father starting in season one. And through that time, it became like a bonding moment for us,” he shared with Parade. Though the reality TV star did drift away from his family during his college years, his bond with them is now stronger than ever. Apart from his father, Richard Cottom, and mother, Tammie Cottom, Brandon is also quite close to his younger sister, Brooke Taylor.

After completing his high school education at Newtown Council Rock North, Brandon joined Purdue University in May 2011. In fact, he committed to be a part of the institute’s football team on February 2, 2011. Until 2015, the Pennsylvania native was part of the Purdue Boilermakers. May 2, 2015, saw him getting signed by Seattle Seahawks, though the team waived him by the end of August of the same year.

In November 2015, Brandon once again became a part of the Seattle Seahawks, this time as a part of the practice squad. However, on August 20, 2016, he was waived again with an injury designation. He was re-signed by Seattle Seahawks on May 5, 2017, but was waived 10 days later. Just over a year later, Brandon joined Salt Lake Stallions on September 14, 2018. Within six months, he ended up becoming a part of Philadelphia Soul on March 29, 2019. Presently, he works as an Account Manager for a family security firm. He is also a Speed Coach and primarily works with children of various age groups.

Brandon Cottom’s Girlfriend

Since October 2015, Brandon has been in a happy relationship with Cece Williams. The hairstylist from Philadelphia is always happy to spend time with her partner, and the football player feels the same.”To My Love, There are not enough hours in the day to celebrate you! Your smile, love, and comfort can make the worst of days irrelevant,” Brandon wrote in an Instagram post. “I am so proud of the person you are and the goals you are going to achieve! This year is going to be one for the books‼️ I love you with all of me and appreciate you more than I could ever articulate.”

Both Brandon and Cece are avid travelers who have been to places like Thailand, Dominican Republic, and the Netherlands. Both of them prefer to be in each other’s company and always ensure to make special occasions count. For Brandon’s recently passed 30th birthday, Cece arranged a trip to Key West, Florida, and planned a weekend to remember. Needless to say, the football star was quite thankful for the same and was very public about his appreciation.

