Is Bruce Greenwood’s Randolph Bell Leaving The Resident?

The fifth season of FOX’s medical series ‘The Resident’ witnesses a turbulent chapter of Dr. Randolph Bell’s life. In the fifth episode of the fifth season, he encounters death in a short distance as a hitchhiker holds him at knifepoint and opens the vault of his conscience. Even though Bell survives the incident without harm, his life doesn’t get easier. In the ninth episode of season 5, Bell’s body starts to send him signals about an unknown issue. As he fails to complete an operation, fans of the show are worried whether it’s time for the former CEO of Chastain to leave the hospital. Let’s find out!

What Happened to Randolph Bell?

In the ninth episode of season 5, Dr. Bell starts to suffer from hand tremors again while he spends time with his girlfriend Dr. Kit. Although he doesn’t give too much attention to it at that point in time, the tremors interrupt him during surgery. He leaves the operating room when he gets a blurred vision. When he encounters Dr. Devi, who completes the surgery in his absence, Bell finds excuses to tell her. Upon realizing the gravity of the situation, he meets Conrad and seeks his help. Bell asks him to run some tests and find out the illness while keeping the whole affair under wraps.

In the tenth episode of season 5, the change in Bell becomes more evident to his colleagues. Billie and Austin become suspicious when the experienced surgeon asks Austin to take care of one of his surgeries. When he stays in the ER instead of attending an operation, Kit becomes astounded. When she enquires him about his sudden change, he finds excuses to tell his girlfriend, which fails to convince her. At the end of the episode, Conrad meets him and confirms that there’s a cause to worry.

Since Bell’s sickness can keep him apart from the hospital, potentially opening a gateway for Bruce Greenwood to leave the show, the admirers of the character are worried about Bell’s character arc. So, is Bruce Greenwood’s Randolph Bell exiting the medical drama? Let’s find out!

Is Bruce Greenwood Leaving The Resident?

Dr. Randolph Bell’s life as a surgeon at Chastain is nothing but eventful. During his tyrannical years, he blackmails Mina to do the surgeries for him. Rather than depending on the right diagnosis, Bell starts to use benzodiazepines. By the fifth season, Bell becomes a changed person. Rather than finding shortcuts, he seeks help from Conrad, who identifies his illness. Even though he is yet to disclose the illness, the test results do not indicate a favorable diagnosis for the surgeon. Thus, fans of the show can’t be blamed for worrying over the actor’s possible exit.

However, FOX or Bruce Greenwood has not released any official statements or announcements regarding Dr. Bell’s supposed departure. On the contrary, we can expect Bell’s sickness and its consequences to play a major role in the narrative of the show’s fifth season. According to executive producer Andrew Chapman, Bell’s sickness will influence his relationship with Kit and open a window for the narrative to explore Bell’s attempts to remain as a doctor in the hospital.

In an interview given in December 2021, Chapman said that Bell’s storyline does continue even after the reveal of his illness, especially with respect to his relationship with Kit. The EP also teased the chances of the wedding of the two. Considering these factors, we believe that Bruce Greenwood is likely to continue featuring in ‘The Resident.’ We can hope for Bell’s recovery under the watch of Conrad with Kit by his side for emotional support.

