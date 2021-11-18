Is Bunty Aur Babli 2 on OTT, Netflix, Prime, or HBO Max?

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is a comedy film directed by Varun V. Sharma. The sequel of the 2005 black comedy movie of the same name follows the now-retired titular con artists who are forced to return to the world of crime after a series of robberies take place across India. It turns out that an imposter duo is using their old tricks to con people around the country, and now they must help the police to catch them. In case you are looking for a film with a lot of twists, drama, and fun, then ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ might just be the movie you are looking for. Here’s everything you need to know about its premise.

What is Bunty Aur Babli 2 About?

Years after their leaving their criminal past behind and accepting the mundane day-to-day existence of the ordinary people, Bunty and Babli have now settled down and have started their own family. However, they have no plans of ever returning to their old life, but when a series of robberies with their trademark sigil happen all over India, the police suspect that the couple is responsible.

However, it soon becomes evident that two imposters who appear to be influenced by the now-retired robbers are emulating their style of theft to con innocent people. When Bunty and Babli learn about them, they feel insulted by the new pair and use the excuse of helping the police as a disguise for their real motive of proving that they are far cunning than these new generation imposters. Curious to learn how the story unfolds? Allow us to help you with all the streaming information that you need.

Is Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of television shows and movies. However, the Varun V. Sharma directorial is not available on the streaming giant as of now. Moreover, it’s highly unlikely that the film will be included on the streamer even in the near future. People with a subscription can instead watch other comedy movies like ‘The Sleepover’ or ‘The Laundromat.’

Is Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

The Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer is not accessible on Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering. Viewers who are looking for somewhat similar films can instead watch ‘Dhoom:2‘ or ‘Bunty Aur Babli.’

Is Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Hotstar?

Hotstar’s current offering does not include ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2.’ However, people with a subscription to the streamer can alternatively stream ‘Lootera‘ or ‘The Big Bull.’

Where to Watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 Online?

The Indian Hindi language movie was initially scheduled to release theatrically in June 2021, but it eventually got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. After delays, the film is all to release internationally on November 19, 2021. People who wish to watch ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in the United States can book their tickets on Fandango, while fans in India can reserve their seats in the nearest theater on Bookmyshow.

How to Stream Bunty Aur Babli 2 for Free?

The film is released only theatrically as of now. Therefore, people who wish to watch the movie free of cost will have to wait for its’ release on the streaming platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

