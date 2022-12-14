Is Burnt Based on the True Story of a Chef?

Directed by John Wells, ‘Burnt’ is a drama film that revolves around Adam Jones, a renowned two-star Michelin chef who had disappeared from the public after parting ways with his mentor’s Parisian restaurant. Adam reappears in the lives of his former colleagues and close acquaintances after years with a desire to run a restaurant and aspiration to earn the Michelin three stars.

The film progresses through Adam’s efforts to fulfill his dream while dealing with the unavoidable aftermath of his past actions. Since the 2015 film opens a window to the lives of professional chefs, we have found out whether the Bradley Cooper-starrer has real-life origins. Here’s what we can share about the same!

Is Burnt a True Story?

No, ‘Burnt’ is not based on a true story. The film’s narrative was originally conceived by screenwriter Steven Knight without following the life of any particular real-life chef. However, Knight and Wells were inspired by the lives of several real-life chefs to conceive the specific details and characteristics of the characters of the films. Marcus Wareing, who runs the Michelin-starred restaurant Marcus, was one of them for Knight. “He [Steven Knight] wanted to write a script about chefs that would hopefully one day be turned into a movie, but he had to first understand the cooking world. He wanted to get inside a chef’s head—it just happened to be my head,” Wareing told Tasting Table.

Wareing was not only one of the inspirations behind the character Adam but also the trainer who taught the cast of the film the basics of cooking and presentation. The celebrity chef’s involvement in the film brought authenticity to the actions of the chef characters as well. In addition to Wareing’s career, Marco Pierre White’s life also inspired Knight to conceive the cooking film. Like Adam runs Adam Jones at The Langham Hotel in London, White also established himself as one of the best chefs in the world by running restaurants in London.

Like Adam aspires to become a three-star Michelin chef, White not only seemingly aspired to become the same but also won the three stars. “To have a guy talk about food in such a passionate way was a whole new thing. This guy [White] was the youngest chef at that time to earn three Michelin stars. He was from London—he had never cooked in France but he was making French cuisine,” Bradley Cooper, who plays Adam, told Marie Claire about the significance of the chef. Cooper personally had the lives of three famed chefs in front of him to portray the character.

“I created a guy I see as a mixture of the three guys I studied: Marcus Wareing, Gordon Ramsey, and Marco Pierre White. He’s a combination. Little things he does, physical things, are basically things I stole from all three of those guys,” Cooper told Yahoo! Movies. One of the prominent scenes in the film includes Adam shouting at his subordinates for not cooking dishes the way he wanted. The particular detail was inspired by the real lives of chefs. “I’ve talked to a lot of chefs who say things aren’t like that anymore, but I’ve spent a lot of time in a lot of kitchens, and it’s still like that,” Wells told Eater.

In addition, ‘Burnt’ is a story of addiction and overcoming the same. After getting addicted to drugs and alcohol, Adam tries his best to remain sober to materialize his aspirations. The determination and resilience Adam displays are displayed by thousands of thousands of real-life individuals to regain their lives back, including Cooper, the actor who plays the character, who had opened up about his addiction on several instances. Adam represents every one of them as he succeeds in finding an alcohol-free and drug-free pathway for his future and dealing with personal crises.

‘Burnt’ is a fictional film with significant roots in reality. Although Adam and his tale are fictitious, we can find certain characteristics of several real-life individuals in him, which makes the realm of the film’s fiction not foreign.

