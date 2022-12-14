8 Movies Like Burnt You Must See

Presenting a significant redemption arc in a comedy–drama movie, ‘Burnt’ features the arrogant and cocky Adam Jones, who is pummeled by his own conceit. Inspired by the personalities of world-famous culinary geniuses Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White, Marcus Wareing, and Clare Smyth, Adam Jones’s character is an original and authentic portrayal of a chef. To get back on track, the fallen chef picks up the broken pieces and heads to London to work in a renowned restaurant.

Directed by John Wells, the 2015 movie stars Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, and Daniel Brühl in primary roles. It charts Adam’s journey in regaining his lost glory. The determined chef beats all odds to succeed as he is meant to. Furthermore, food and culinary art contribute to a huge portion of the plot of the movie. If you want to watch movies that revolve around similar aspects, then the following suggestions are perfect for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Burnt’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. No Reservations (2007)

Directed by Scott Hicks, ‘No Reservations’ is an alluring romantic comedy set in the midst of food and passion. Kate’s life changes when she has to shoulder the responsibility of taking care of her niece. Furthermore, the entry of a stubborn chef Nick sends her professional life into turmoil. Stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Aaron Eckhart, and Abigail Breslin are featured in the movie. Additionally, the movie takes inspiration from the German movie ‘Mostly Martha.’ Both Adam in ‘Burnt’ and Kate in ‘No Reservations’ is headstrong and passionate about the food they cook.

7. Soul Food (1997)

The drama movie ‘Soul Food’ depicts the importance of that one person in every family who keeps the members together. After grandma Josephine’s ill health, the members of the Simmons family fall apart and go back to their old fighting ways. However, they strive to keep the Sunday Dinner tradition alive, which keeps the family together. Directed by George Tillman Jr., ‘Soul Food’ is a heartwarming tale of a family that finds love and togetherness through the wonder of food. Food acts as a major driver of the plot in both ‘Burnt’ and ‘Soul Food.’

6. The Founder (2016)

Starring Michael Keaton in the lead, ‘The Founder’ charts the magnificent journey toward the success of McDonald’s, one of the biggest fast food chains in the world. Ray Kroc turns an ordinary eatery into something of a global phenomenon with his sharp tactics and ambition. Directed by John Lee Hancock, the drama movie explores the businessman’s ruthlessness and perseverance to attain his desired goals. He breaks rules, takes the road less traveled, and makes the restaurant gain immense popularity. Adam and Ray’s drive to win and turn every situation to one’s own advantage are very similar.

5. Mostly Martha (2001)

Originally called ‘Bella Martha,’ the German romantic comedy movie ‘Mostly Martha’ closely charts the personal and professional life of a great chef, Martha. Written and directed by Sandra Nettelbeck, the movie talks about issues and changes in life that are deemed to be out of control. Going with the flow and adapting to what life throws at you find adequate focus in the movie. ‘Mostly Martha’ and ‘Burnt’ are both movies revolving around a passionate and perfectionist chef. Adam and Martha are alike in the traits they exhibit along with the way they manage their kitchen.

4. Big Night (1996)

Set in 1950s New Jersey, two Italian brothers are handling a famous restaurant. Their business takes a hit when a rival owner sets up a shop near them. The brothers try every means to save their precious dream. As a last resort, they plan an incredible evening of delicious food. Directed by Campbell Scott and Stanley Tucci, the drama movie ‘Big Night’ explores the intricacies of keeping a restaurant afloat in a world where everything has an alternative. The brothers make their passion and dream come alive with the restaurant and they will go to any lengths to protect it. This is similar to Adam’s drive to make his new restaurant successful and regain his lost fame.

3. A Dash Of Love (2017)

Directed by Christie Will Wolf, the family comedy movie ‘A Dash Of Love’ follows the dreams and experiences of Nikki. When she lands a job at her dream restaurant and is soon fired, she resolves to start her own venture in a competition to be the best. A charming executive chef joins her on this adventure. The movie features Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny, and Peri Gilpin in central roles. Like Adam in ‘Burnt,’ Nikki is also determined to make her venture succeed in the cut-throat culinary world. Furthermore, both chefs go on to start their own businesses to be free and do what they wish.

2. Boiling Point (2021)

Co-written and directed by Philip Barantini, ‘Boiling Point’ gives viewers a glimpse into the busiest day of a famous restaurant. The relentless pressure coupled with a boss who needs everything perfect, the lives of chefs in the kitchen get extremely difficult. Stephen Graham plays the role of the head chef Andy Jones. He keeps his kitchen tight and his team tighter. The drama thriller movie focuses on the inner workings of a buy restaurant along with what it takes to manage a team of skilled chefs. Team spirit and having a strict hand over one’s team are aspects shared by both ‘Burnt’ and ‘Boiling Point.’

1. Chef (2014)

Exhausted from a job with no freedom, head chef Carl decides to make it on his own. He loves food and strives to do what makes him the happiest. Carl quits his cushy restaurant job and buys a food truck where he can cook and sell whatever he wants. Piecing together both personal and professional aspects, ‘Chef’ dissects the world of culinary art to give the audience a deeper and more delicious experience. The comedy-drama movie is written, directed, and enacted (as the protagonist) by Jon Favreau. Like ‘Burnt,’ this movie features the hurdles a chef has to pass through in order to make it big in the profession. The determination and passion for cooking are shared by both main chefs. Additionally, both chefs make it big on their own to keep their passion alive.

