Is Caitríona Balfe’s Claire Pregnant in Outlander Season 6?

The sixth season of Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander’ depicts a tumultuous phase of Claire’s life. She deals with the traumas of the atrocities she suffered upon her abduction by Lionel Brown with the help of the anesthetic she developed for her patients. Even though her married life with Jamie doesn’t get severely affected, the traumas unsettle her consciousness gravely. As the season progresses, portraying Claire’s wait for the Revolutionary War, doubts have emerged among the fanbase of the show regarding her supposed pregnancy. If you wish to know about the basis of these doubts, let us guide you through the same!

Is Claire Pregnant in Outlander Season 6?

No, Claire is not pregnant in ‘Outlander’ season 6. Towards the end of the fifth season, Claire gets abducted by Lionel Brown and his men, who harm her. Jamie comes to her rescue and saves her from Brown. The sixth season begins with Claire using ether to distance herself from the horrendous thoughts about her abduction. Although she manages to not let the traumas affect her emotional and sexual life with Jamie, welcoming another child will be too much of a struggle for Claire. If that’s the case, what is the basis of doubts regarding the character’s suspected pregnancy? Let’s find out.

During the filming of the sixth season of the show, Caitríona Balfe, who portrays Claire in the show, was pregnant. Since the narrative of the show doesn’t demand Claire’s pregnancy, Balfe had to hide it for the filming. In an interview given in March 2022, the actress revealed that the production of the entire season 6 was a challenge due to her pregnancy, especially since her character demanded adequate energy to shoot the show. With changes in filming schedules, the crew managed to complete the filming of Balfe’s portions without major concerns.

The lesser episode count of the sixth season, eight episodes instead of the fifth season’s 12 or the fourth season’s 13, might have also helped Balfe. The costume department of the show, headed by designer Trisha Biggar, had to come up with costumes that hid the actress’ pregnancy. In an interview given in February 2022, Balfe acknowledged Biggar’s contribution to hiding her pregnancy for the filming of the season. Balfe’s determination to portray her character impeccably motivated her to film Jamie and Claire’s intimate scenes irrespective of the uncomfortableness she was feeling due to her pregnancy.

On August 18, 2021, Balfe announced that she had given birth to a baby boy. “I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human …. We [Balfe and her husband Anthony McGill] are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents. I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life,” Balfe shared.

The commitment and resolution Balfe displayed to complete the filming of the sixth season of the show, irrespective of her pregnancy, is commendable. Like in the five previous installments of the show, the actress offers a spectacular portrayal of Claire in the sixth season despite the challenges she had to face to deliver the same.

