Is Christmas Bloody Christmas on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Helmed by Joe Begos, ‘Christmas Bloody Christmas’ is a horror movie set against a Christmas backdrop. Tori Tooms is a record store owner who wishes to enjoy her Christmas Eve by partying, yet fate unveils other plans when the robotic Santa from a toy store attacks her. Now, she must fight to survive as he goes after her and the entire town. Featuring compelling performances by talented actors like Riley Dandy, Robbie Reynolds, Abraham Benrubi, and Jonah Ray, the movie is a thrilling ride with slasher genre elements that thoroughly entertain till the end. So, if you wish to know more about it, we’ve got you covered.

What is Christmas Bloody Christmas About?

The movie follows Tori Tooms, a record store owner who loves to party and live life to the fullest. Her plans for Christmas Eve are no different; she just wishes to get drunk, enjoy, and maybe meet a handsome guy. Meanwhile, the government introduces a new range of robotic Santas, which eerily resemble and act like real humans, albeit with inhuman strength.

One such Santa lands in the local toy store where Tori lives. On Christmas Eve, Tori goes out partying as decided but soon witnesses the robot Santa suddenly coming alive. Soon, he goes on a bloodied killing spree across the town, leaving it upon her to save herself and the rest of the residents from the evil robot. To find out what happens next, here are all the ways you can watch the movie!

Is Christmas Bloody Christmas on Netflix?

Netflix users will have to look elsewhere, as ‘Christmas Bloody Christmas’ is not on the streamer. Nevertheless, you can still find exciting horror alternatives in its content library, such as ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘ and ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House.’ Although not about Christmas, both feature equally scary antagonists who go on a murderous rampage.

Is Christmas Bloody Christmas on Hulu?

‘Christmas Bloody Christmas’ is not included in Hulu’s vast collection of movie and TV show titles. However, you can utilize your subscription to watch other Christmas horror movies, like ‘Pooka!‘ and ‘The Lodge.’ The former is also about a Christmas toy that comes alive and kills unsuspecting people.

Is Christmas Bloody Christmas on Amazon Prime?

You can watch ‘Christmas Bloody Christmas’ on Amazon Prime by adding a Shudder or AMC+ subscription to your regular plan, as well as by renting or purchasing. All the details can be found here. Otherwise, you can enjoy the free twisted Christmas horror movies the streaming giant offers, such as ‘Mercy Christmas‘ and ‘All Through the House.’

Is Christmas Bloody Christmas on HBO Max?

‘Christmas Bloody Christmas’ is unavailable on HBO Max, but don’t be disappointed. You can choose from several other options in the slasher horror genre on the streaming giant, including ‘Halloween Kills‘ and ‘My Bloody Valentine.’ Interestingly, both movies are not about Christmas but about serial killers who strike around the holidays they are named after.

Where to Watch Christmas Bloody Christmas Online?

‘Christmas Bloody Christmas’ can be streamed on AMC+ and Shudder or VOD platforms like Spectrum On Demand. Furthermore, you can rent or buy the movie on iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play. Although, for a more immersive experience, you can catch the movie in select theatres near you by checking show timings and buying tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Christmas Bloody Christmas For Free?

Luckily, Shudder and AMC+ offer 7-day free trials to new users, which you can use to watch ‘Christmas Bloody Christmas’ without a cost. Nevertheless, we always advise our readers not to resort to illegal methods to enjoy their favorite content. Paying for relevant channels helps support those who work tirelessly to create cinematic gems.

