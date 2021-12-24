Is C’mon C’mon on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Mike Mills, ‘C’mon C’mon’ is a black and white drama film that tells a beautiful story about the relationship between an uncle and his young nephew. The film navigates the themes of family relationships and the impact of family conflicts on children and has been captured beautifully in black and white by skilled cinematographer Robbie Ryan.

Starring Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix, Woody Norman, and Gaby Hoffmann in central roles, it has been well-received by both critics and the audience. If you wish to know where to watch this touching drama, we’ve got your back. Here are all the details for you.

What is C’mon C’mon About?

‘C’mon C’mon’ explores the story of Johnny, a radio journalist who travels across the country interviewing young children about their lives and future dreams. He has a sister Viv, who has not been on talking terms with him since their mother’s death a year back. Viv requests Johnny to take care of her 9-year-old son Jesse, as she has to go and take care of her estranged husband Paul, who is living with mental illness.

A reserved Johnny and an extremely mischievous Jesse unexpectedly bond pretty well, and despite a few hiccups, the uncle-nephew duo begins to enjoy each other’s company. Johnny lets Jesse accompany him on his interviews and also teaches him how to operate his audio equipment. Over time, Jesse helps Johnny open up better about his unresolved feelings, while Johnny also helps his nephew deal with his fears and trauma regarding his father’s illness. The narrative skillfully highlights the importance of having a healthy outlet for emotions, as well as a child’s need for emotional support.

Is C’mon C’mon on Netflix?

Netflix boasts of a large collection of diverse movies and television shows, but presently, you won’t find ‘C’mon C’mon’ on the streaming platform. However, other black and white dramas on Netflix might interest you, such as ‘Malcolm & Marie,‘ which depicts the troubled relationship of a writer-director and his girlfriend, as well as ‘Passing‘ which revolves around the struggles of African Americans with light skin tones.

Is C’mon C’mon on Hulu?

Subscribers will not be able to find the movie on Hulu at the moment, but they can opt for other acclaimed movies on the streaming platform like the Frances McDormand starrer ‘Nomadland‘ and the biographical drama ‘Judy.’

Is C’mon C’mon on Amazon Prime?

‘C’mon C’mon’ is not available for free streaming with your Amazon Prime subscription, but you can choose to rent the movie for 30 days here. Some of the movies you can enjoy for free with the streaming giant are the suspense drama ‘The Courier‘ and ‘Manchester by the Sea‘ — another drama about an uncle-nephew relationship.

Is C’mon C’mon on HBO Max?

Though HBO Max has numerous TV show and movie titles in its library, ‘C’mon C’mon’ is not included in them. However, subscribers can watch other alternatives like ‘Joker‘- a psychological thriller also with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead, and the critically acclaimed ‘News of The World‘ starring Tom Hanks.

Where to Watch C’mon C’mon Online?

‘C’mon C’mon’ is presently not available to stream as it had a limited theatrical release on November 19, 2021. You can look for show timings and ticket prices and book them here. The movie is also available to rent on VOD and live-streaming platforms like Vudu, DirecTV, Spectrum, iTunes, AMC, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream C’mon C’mon For Free?

Since ‘C’mon C’mon’ has only been released in limited theatres and can just be rented online on the aforementioned platforms, it is not possible to stream the movie for free currently. You can either watch it in an available cinema hall or rent from the above-mentioned platforms, as we always recommend readers to pay for the content they wish to consume.

