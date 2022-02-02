Is Cobb Vanth Dead in The Book of The Book of Boba Fett?

Cobb Vanth or the Marshal (Timothy Olyphant) is an important character in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise. He made his first appearance in Chuck Wendig’s 2016 canon novel ‘Aftermath,’ which chronologically takes place between ‘Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.’ Vanth makes his first on-screen appearance in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 episode 1, titled ‘Chapter 9: The Marshal.’ He then appears in the sixth episode of ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ titled ‘Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,’ in which he gets shot by the legendary bounty hunter Cad Bane. If you are wondering whether he survives in ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Cobb Vanth Dead?

No, Cobb Vanth isn’t dead in ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ In episode 6, the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin comes to Mos Pelgo, now known as Freetown, to recruit Vanth and his people for what seems like an inevitable war between Boba Fett and the Pyke Syndicate. Earlier in the episode, Vanth discovers that the Syndicate is using the desert areas belonging to Freetown to transport their spice. Although he decisively takes care of it at the time, he knows that he can’t get rid of the Syndicate this easily. So, while he and his people are reluctant to join Boba Fett, the Marshal knows that the erstwhile mercenary is the only viable option they have.

After Djarin leaves in his modified N-1 starfighter, a stranger in a wide-brimmed hat approaches the settlement. Sensing the danger, Vanth tells all the residents, including his deputy, to go inside. The stranger is revealed to be the Duros bounty hunter, Cad Bane, who has appeared in a number of canon projects, including the animated shows ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ and ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch.’ The sixth episode of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ marks his first live-action appearance.

Anyone who is remotely familiar with the ‘Star Wars’ universe knows that Van is in grave danger. Cad Bane is one of the efficient bounty hunters in the galaxy. Trained by Jango Fett, he has gone toe to toe with some of the most skillful Jedi Knights during the Clone Wars, including Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Cad Vane tells Vanth that the Syndicate will match whatever Boba Fett is paying him. All he has to do is to stay out of the upcoming conflict. Vanth’s deputy, young and reckless, declares that the Marshal isn’t for sale, earning an exasperated sigh from his boss.

After Vanth refuses to cooperate with the Syndicate, the entire sequence plays out like a shootout scene from a classic Western movie. Cad Bane proves to be significantly quicker on the draw than both Vanth and his deputy. The latter is most likely dead, having been shot multiple times with the blaster. But Vanth seemingly survives. He gets shot only once. Just before the scene shifts, the residents of Freetown huddle around his body, trying to save his life. One of them even instructs the others to bring Vanth inside.

