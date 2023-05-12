Is Crater (2023) on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Crater‘ is a science fiction adventure movie about a boy who embarks on an intergalactic adventure with his friends after his father’s unexpected demise. Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the coming-of-age film features impressive performances from a talented and young ensemble comprising Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Scott Mescudi. The journey of the group of friends across the space highlights the importance of friendship and hence, makes for a wholesome watch. So, if you are eager to learn more about this film, we have you covered!

What is Crater About?

The narrative follows a young boy named Caleb Channing who grieves over his father’s death and is about to be relocated to a faraway planet, having spent his childhood in a lunar mining colony. However, he wants to fulfill his dad’s last wish before he leaves his home. So, Caleb and his best friends, and a new arrival from Earth named Addison set off on the final adventure to explore the mystery behind a particular crater. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways to watch it yourself!

Is Crater on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed that ‘Crater’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s library. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar sci-fi films on the platform, including ‘The Adam Project‘ and ‘Shanghai Fortress.’

Is Crater on Disney+?

We bring good news for Disney+ subscribers! ‘Crater’ is available for streaming on the platform, and you can access it from here!

Is Crater on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Crater’ in its extensive content catalog. Alternatively, there are similar movies you can turn to on the streamer, such as ‘Contact.’

Is Crater on Hulu?

We hate to tell you that ‘Crater’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. Still, don’t let it disappoint you too much because it houses fun alternatives like ‘The Watch‘ and ‘Voyagers.’

Is Crater on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers must look for ‘Crater’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar science fiction movies, including ‘Europa Report.’ Though it focuses on adults, it also features a group of explorers who set out to navigate through an unknown extraterrestrial region.

Where to Watch Crater Online?

Besides Disney+, ‘Crater’ is unavailable on any other digital platform, whether by streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest you subscribe to the streamer and get instant access to the movie.

How to Stream Crater For Free?

Fortunately, Disney+ offers a 7-day trial to all its new subscribers. Thus, you can make the most of this offer and stream ‘Crater’ free of cost. Nevertheless, we always encourage all our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from unethical methods to do the same.

