Where Was Disney+’s Crater Filmed?

Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, Disney+’s ‘Crater’ is a coming-of-age science fiction movie that stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey as Caleb Channing, a boy raised by his father on a lunar mining colony who is going on an intergalactic journey to be permanently relocated to another planet, after the unexpected and tragic demise of his father. However, prior to leaving, he, his three best friends, Dylan, Borney, and Marcus, and a new arrival from Earth named Addison, embark on a mission to fulfill Caleb’s dad’s final wish.

The mission is to explore a mysterious crater and in order to complete it, the group of friends manage to hijack a rover and set off on an adventure of a lifetime. Apart from Russell-Bailey, the adventure movie features impressive onscreen performances from a young ensemble cast, comprising Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Scott Mescudi. With the entirety of the story set in outer space in the future, the visuals of craters, planets, and moons, are likely to make one curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Crater.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Crater Filming Locations

‘Crater’ was filmed in Louisiana, California, and Iceland, specifically in Baton Rouge and Los Angeles. Principal photography for the sci-fi film reportedly commenced in June 2021 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Now, without much ado, let us walk you through all the specific locations that doubled for outer space in the Disney+ film!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Crater’ were taped in and around the capital of Louisiana, that is, Baton Rouge. In particular, Celtic Studios served as the primary production location for the adventure movie. Located at 10000 Celtic Drive, the film studio was utilized to build some expansive sets and offices by the filming unit as it is a stage-heavy feature. They had to construct many of the things that aren’t there in real life.

Sitting on 40 acres of land, Celtic Studios is known to be the largest film and television studio in Louisiana. It is home to seven different sound stages of varying sizes, green space, production offices, and a backlot of an area of 100,000 square feet. All these amenities make it an ideal choice as a filming site for many filmmakers.

Los Angeles County, California

A few portions of ‘Crater’ were also lensed in Los Angeles County, with the filming unit setting up camp in a suitable filming site. Apart from shooting some scenes in the Mojave Desert, it is possible that they utilized the facilities of a studio of one of the many film production companies in the county. Some of the major film production companies are Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Walt Disney Studios. Over the years, LA County’s facilities and locales have been utilized in numerous film and TV projects, including ‘Nope,’ ‘Interstellar,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ and ‘Black Mirror.’

Iceland

According to some sources, the production team also traveled all the way to Iceland for shooting purposes. For instance, Svínafellsjökull, the Vatnajökull ice cap, Dimmuborgir lava fields, and the Reynisfjara Beach, which is located near the small town of Vík í Mýrdal, are some of the prominent filming sites that reportedly feature in the Disney+ movie!

