Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Prime?

Inspired by the Marvel Comics, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is a superhero movie written by Michael Waldron. The Sam Raimi directorial revolves around the titular protagonist as he has an unexpected encounter with a girl named Chavez from another universe. As Doctor Strange, along with his old friend Wong, begins to investigate the circumstances that forced Chavez into their world, they uncover a dangerous threat that now looms over humanity.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Benedict Wong, the superhero film is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In case you wish to learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness About?

Stephen Strange’s ex-fiance Christine Palmer is about to get married, so he uses this as an opportunity to apologize to her for his past mistakes. Although they have separated, the former couple appears to have become friends and made peace with their past. While he is hoping to have a good time at the party, the city is suddenly attacked by an interdimensional octopus.

Doctor Strange is joined by his old friend Wong who has now become the Sorcerer Supreme, and the two easily manage to kill the dangerous monster. That’s when they meet a girl who introduces herself as America Chavez and explains that she has the power to travel through the multiverse.

Sadly, strange creatures who are after her powers have started attacking her, and while trying to keep her safe, a variant of Strange actually died in one of the universes. As Strange and Wong look at the body, they deduce that witchcraft has been used to kill him. But when they investigate further, the duo unravels a dark mystery that threatens humanity, and they realize that they will need the help of some of their old comrades to stand a chance against it.

Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ in its massive catalog. Therefore, subscribers can watch other superhero movies like ‘Major Grom: Plague Doctor‘ or ‘Project Power.‘

Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Hulu?

No, Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer is unavailable on Hulu. Viewers who are looking for films of the same genre may enjoy watching ‘Deadpool.’

Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular catalog does not include the superhero film. However, after its theatrical run, it may arrive on the platform as on-demand content for rent or purchase. Therefore, you can look for it on the official website in the coming months. Meanwhile, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘Chronicle.’

Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on HBO Max?

Since the Sam Raimi directorial is inaccessible on HBO Max and is highly unlikely to arrive on the streamer even in the future, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Green Lantern‘ or ‘Justice League.’

Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+?

Although ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is not available on Disney+ as of now, looking at the release patterns of previous films, it can be argued that the movie will eventually be accessible on the streamer after its theatrical run. However, you will have to wait for an official confirmation of the same by the company. In case the film is eventually released on the platform as expected, then you can look for it on the official website.

Where to Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Online?

The superhero action film was scheduled to premiere on May 7, 2021, but has to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a few reschedules, the movie is now all set to release in the United States on May 6, 2022. If you plan to watch the film, then you can book your tickets on Fandango.

Like several Walt Disney Studios distributed films in the past, the Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer will most likely be available on VOD platforms. Therefore, you can look for it on websites like Microsoft Store, Google Play Store, iTunes, and Vudu in the coming months for rent or purchase.

How to Stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Free?

Since the Sam Raimi directorial is heading straight to the cinema halls with no plans to begin accessible on online platforms at least for the next few weeks, one cannot watch the film free of cost for now.

Read More: Where Was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Filmed?