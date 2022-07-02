Is Draft Day Based on a True Story?

Directed by Ivan Reitman, ‘Draft Day’ is a sports film that revolves around Sonny Weaver Junior, the general manager of a football team called Cleveland Browns. At the start of the National Football League (NFL) Draft day, Sonny is plagued by a myriad of personal and professional dilemmas. His father’s recent death, hir girlfriend’s pregnancy, and the pressure from higher-ups make Sonny rethink several of his choices as he tries to do what would be the best for his team and those close to him.

The intensity of the 2014 movie is palpable as the day passes on. Talented actors like Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Chadwick Boseman, and Frank Langella make sure to their characters to the best of their capabilities in order to do justice to the plot. While several viewers enjoyed the nail-biting journey playing out in the background of a public event, many could not help but wonder just how the story came about. The detailed analysis showcased in the film has led many to ask if ‘Draft Day’ is inspired by real-life events, and we are here to answer the same.

Is Draft Day a True Story?

No, ‘Draft Day’ is not based on a true story. Though the setting and procedure showcased in the movie regarding NFL drafts were quite realistic, the story showcased in the film is actually written by Rajiv Joseph and Scott Rothman. However Ivan Reitman, the director, wanted to to make sure that even those who do not know about the intricasies involved in such procedures can enjoy the movie.

“You don’t really know trading and all of that stuff, but you can still get very caught up in situations where people are under real pressure. I was pretty careful in terms of explaining the rules that had to be known,” Ivan told Den of Geek. “It’s not a film about a football game. It’s about a man at a certain moment in his life where everything goes really wrong for him.” In fact, the director’s own wife, Geneviève, was quite invested in the movie’s storyline while watching it, despite not being interested in football.

Even though Ivan knew that many of his viewers might not be huge football fans, he was confident that the movie’s other aspects would keep them engaged. The director ensured that Sonny’s conflicts were visible for the audience to understand and relate to. Kevin Costner’s depiction of the character helped viewers feel the pressure that the character was under, no matter the interest in football. The movie’s main attraction is the investment in the emotional turmoil we see on the screen.

Writer Rajiv Joseph would certainly agree with Ivan’s assessment. Apparently, the drama involved behind NFL drafts is exactly why he wrote the script. “This started because a friend of a friend mentioned that though she’s not a football fan, she liked the NFL draft,” Rajiv shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, “Why?! I’m a huge fan and even I don’t watch the draft.” She said, “There’s a ticking clock and huge stakes.” And a lightbulb went off. Those two things are the essence of drama. That’s everything you want in a movie.”

Around February of 2010, Rajiv talked to Scott Rothman regarding the idea. The two soon started working on a script that would later become ‘Draft Day.’ Given the sheer number of sports movies that Costner had been a part of before the Ivan Reitman directorial, the filmmakers were also wary of falling into the trappings of cliché elements. In the end, Ivan simply ensured that Costner’s movements and depictions were organic and heartfelt and did not feel repetitive.

Even if ‘Draft Day’ is not based on a true story, several of the details showcased in the movie are quite close to reality. While the pressure that Sonny is under due to the NFL drafts might be something only a few might understand, his personal turmoils aim to help the audience connect with the story, making the sports-centric film something that anyone might root for.

