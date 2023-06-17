Is Elemental on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Elemental’ is a computer-animated romantic comedy movie that revolves around the love story of the fire element and water element who co-exist in a city where fire, water, land, and air all live together. Helmed by Peter Sohn, the comedy-drama film features the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, and more. Although it opened to mixed reviews from critics upon its premiere, the visual aspects and the unique concept of the movie are bound to intrigue many viewers. If you are eager to learn more about it, including where you can watch it, we have got you covered!

What is Elemental About?

Set in Element City, where all the four essential elements live together, the narrative follows a fiery and quick-witted woman named Ember who becomes friends with a fun, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade after a chance meeting. As the fire and water elements get to know each other, their friendship turns into something romantic while Wade challenges Ember’s belief system about the world they live in. Do you wish to find out if they end up together? Well, for that, you will need to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Elemental on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not give its users access to ‘Elemental.’ But don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streaming giant offers similar movies, like ‘Entergalactic‘ and ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.’

Is Elemental on Disney+?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Elemental’ is not included in Disney+’s extensive catalog of content as of yet. However, since it is a collaborative production of Disney and Pixar, the animated film is likely to be made available on the platform once its theatrical run gets over. Until then, you can turn to other alternatives using your subscription, including ‘Onward‘ and ‘Monsters, Inc..’

Is Elemental on HBO Max?

No, ‘Elemental’ is unavailable on HBO Max. Instead, you have the option to turn to other alternatives that are accessible on the streamer. This includes ‘Coraline‘ and ‘The Book of Life.’

Is Elemental on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Elemental’ on other platforms as it is not accessible on the streamer. Alternatively, we recommend you turn to similar films on Hulu, such as ‘Shrek‘ and ‘Shrek 2.’

Is Elemental on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘Elemental’ in its library of content. However, you can always make the most of your subscription and tune into other alternatives, like ‘Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants.’

Where to Watch Elemental Online?

‘Elemental’ has been released exclusively in theaters as of now, which means you don’t have the option to watch it online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If your patience is running thin or you want to watch it on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Elemental For Free?

Since ‘Elemental’ is unavailable on any digital platform at the moment, there is currently no way for you to stream the animated romantic drama movie for free. All you can do is wait for it to arrive on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. So, with that said, we urge our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from all the illegal methods to do the same.

Read More: Best Animated Movies