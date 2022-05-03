Is Emily VanCamp’s Nic Returning to The Resident?

The endearing relationship of Conrad Hawkins and Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin meets a tragic end in FOX’s medical series ‘The Resident’ when Nic dies in a car crash. The loss of his wife and the mother of his daughter Gigi affects Conrad immensely. He initially fails to think about another meaningful relationship for his life ahead. When Cade enters his life, hopes regarding an admirable future return to him, lasting only a short while.

Cade gets shot by the Mafia due to her involvement with the FBI, only for Conrad to fear whether she will meet the same fate as Nic, to die in his presence. He has a vision of his late wife, in Cade’s bed, face covered with tubes. Naturally, ardent admirers of Emily VanCamp’s character must be thinking about the prospects of the actress’ return. Here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Why Did Emily VanCamp Leave The Resident?

Emily VanCamp left ‘The Resident’ to prioritize being with her family. “I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted. I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life—in every person’s life—where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show,” the actress told Deadline. The concerns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic also influenced her decision.

“Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add Covid to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment,” VanCamp added. The creative department of the show conceived the narrative of the fifth season to accommodate the actress’ departure. Nic gets into a car accident and gets admitted to Chastain. Her husband, colleagues, and friends try their best to save her life but fail, paving the way for the actress’ exit.

VanCamp left the show on a very positive note. “Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood. But in this case, it’s the exact opposite,” the actress told Deadline in the same interview. “There’s nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody but it was the right one for me, personally. I’m grateful that I was met with understanding and compassion,” she added.

Ever since Emily VanCamp parted ways with the medical drama, fans of the character have been expecting her return sometime in the future. So, does Conrad’s vision an indication of her return? Let’s find out!

Is Nic Returning to The Resident?

Yes, Emily VanCamp’s Nic is returning to ‘The Resident.’ The actress will return in the fifth season finale. According to co-showrunner Peter Elkoff, we can expect Nic in four or five flashback scenes, which will be used as a plot device for Conrad to move on from his late wife for his life ahead. Nic’s return will act as a closure for her husband, who will pursue a new relationship with either Billy or Cade. After realizing that he is stuck in his past, with his late wife, Conrad is expected to recollect his memories of his wife to attain closure.

In a recent interview, Elkoff revealed that Conrad will recollect the memories of the night Gigi was born to find answers that will help him move on from Nic. The majority of the fifth season depicts his tumultuous attachment with Nic’s memories, which stand in the way between him and his potential partner. Elkoff’s words indicate that the chief resident will finally garner enough emotional strength to welcome another woman to his and Gigi’s lives. The co-showrunner also added that VanCamp really welcomed the idea of returning to the show, paving the way for the creation of the flashback scenes.

