Is Endeavour Based on a True Story?

‘Endeavour’ is a British detective series that follows Endeavour Morse through his early years as a police officer. Set between 1965 and 1971, the show depicts how Endeavour, along with his senior partner, Detective Inspector Fred Thursday, solve crimes across the city of Oxford. Thanks to his phenomenal skills, Endeavour quickly rises through the ranks and gains the respect of his peers.

The series first premiered in 2012 and has been a fan favorite ever since. Thanks to the performance of Shaun Evans, the titular character has been embraced by the viewers with open arms. The audience is also in awe of the realistic and mindblowing storylines that the series is known for. Naturally, many cannot help but wonder just how the series came about. Is it inspired by real-life events or purely a work of fiction? Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Is Endeavour a True Story?

No, ‘Endeavour’ is not based on a true story. The show is a prequel to the beloved detective drama ‘Inspector Morse,’ which first aired in 1987. The original series itself is based on a series of novels written by Norman Colin Dexter, AKA Colin Dexter. The books follow Inspector Morse as the beloved character unravels hard-to-crack cases.

Colin’s first book in the ‘Inspector Morse’ series was released in 1975 and quickly became a favorite among the readers. The long list of Morse’s quirks included a mind for cryptic crossword puzzles and an interest in English literature. He also had a fondness for cask ale and Richard Wagner’s music. The character’s quirks made him a relatable figure that the fans could not help but look up to. Interestingly, Morse’s mentioned traits were also a reflection of Colin Dexter’s own interests.

In 1987, the books were adapted into a television series, with John Thaw as Detective Chief Inspector Morse. Kevin Whately portrays Morse’s junior partner Sergeant Lewis. Thanks to the adaptation, Inspector Morse’s popularity skyrocketed. The show was considered one of the best in the genre and led to a spin-off series in 2006, titled ‘Lewis’ that follows Kevin Whately’s character, Sergeant Robert Lewis.

Given the widespread fame of ‘Inspector Morse,’ many fans were curious to know more about the man’s past. While both the book and the series do provide some hints towards Morse’s past, the details that came along were not exactly descriptive. One of the biggest mysteries actually revolved around the character’s first name itself. It wasn’t until the fifth book in the series, ‘The Dead of Jericho,’ that readers learned that Morse’s first name started with the letter E. Finally, in ‘Death Is Now My Neighbour,’ the twelfth installment in the ‘Inspector Morse’ written saga, Colin disclosed that Morse’s first name is Endeavour.

Though ‘Endeavour’ is not based on any books, it does revolve around characters created by Colin Dexter. Much to the delight of those who wanted more of ‘Inspector Morse,’ the prequel shows how the beloved Inspector Morse, or Endeavour for this particular series, entered the police force as a Detective Constable. Over the course of the series, Endeavour gains the position of Detective Sergeant.

While the detective series is not a true story, many of the titular character’s traits and elements come from Colin’s lifestyle and background. The character imbibes some of Colin’s favorite interests and is a reflection of a man with conservative tastes during the 1980s. Though ‘Endeavour’ is set mainly in the 60s, most of the traits hold true for the younger version as well.

