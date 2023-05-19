Is Evelyn Castillo Dead? Did Luna Lauren Velez Leave Power Book II: Ghost?

Portrayed by Luna Lauren Velez, Evelyn Castillo is an important supporting character in ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ the second entry in the ‘Power’ franchise. Introduced in season 2 episode 7, Evelyn is elevated to a recurring character in season 3. She is the wife of Frank and has several children with him, including a boy named Gordo. After Frank’s death, she suspects Lorenzo and the Tejada family are responsible. However, she chooses not to pursue revenge, as she becomes rightfully worried that she will lose more loved ones if there is a blood feud with the Tejadas. Unfortunately, the Tejadas don’t abide by such beliefs. If the recent events in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ have made you wonder whether Evelyn is dead, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Evelyn Castillo Dead?

Yes, Evelyn Castillo is dead in the third season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’ The world of ‘Power’ is unforgiving and full of violence. After her husband’s death, Evelyn desperately tried to protect her children, even though they were very much involved in the drug business. She knew they would seek revenge if they had any inclination about what happened to Frank, and she actively hid the information from them. She even let the Tejadas know she had no desire for revenge and wanted to be left alone with her family.

However, the Tejadas have a tendency to destroy everything in their orbit, and that’s what ends up happening to Evelyn and her family. Dru matches with Gordo on a dating app, not knowing who that is, while creating a business opportunity for both families. He and Gordo get involved in a romantic relationship, even though Dru’s family is skeptical about it. After she learns that Lorenzo accidentally killed Zeke, believing he was Mecca, Monet tells Gordo that Lorenzo killed Frank. This prompts Gordo to kill the older man. When Dru finds out about this, he kills Gordo.

Gordo’s sudden disappearance worries Evelyn, who approaches members of the Tejada family to know where her son is, but they feign ignorance. When one of her other sons shows a viral video of Dru grieving for Gordo, Evelyn realizes the truth. In season 2 episode 9, she confronts Monet and begs her to tell her where her son is. Predictably, Monet continues to say that she doesn’t know anything, leading Evelyn to declare that she will now seek revenge.

Monet subsequently has a meeting with Dru and Cane, and they conclude that they need to take out the rest of the Castillo family. One evening, after the Castillos shut down their business for the day, Dru and Cane lock them in, before pumping gas into the building through the ventilator. After some time, they put on masks and enter. Everyone is dead save Evelyn. Before Dru suffocates her to death, she reveals to him that Monet killed Lorenzo.

Initially, Dru doesn’t tell Cane about this. Meanwhile, Diana finds Whitman’s file on Monet in Tariq’s room. All three Tejada siblings compare what they know and come to realize that their mother killed their father because he accidentally killed Zeke.

Did Luna Lauren Velez Leave Power Book II: Ghost?

Given that her character is dead, it’s safe to assume that Velez left ‘Power Book Ii: Ghost.” Active in the industry since 1994, some of Velez’s most memorable roles are Dr. Gloria Nathan in ‘Oz,’ Capt. Maria LaGuerta in ‘Dexter,’ Soraya Hargrove in ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ and Benny Rodriguez in ‘Shaft’ (2019). She also voices Rio Morales, the mother of Miles Morales, in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ and is set to reprise the role in the upcoming sequel. Velez is also slated to appear in the upcoming ‘Transformers’ film, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.’

Reflecting on her character’s death and those of Evelyn’s son, Velez told PopCulture.com, “I wasn’t disappointed because I sort of knew that ultimately they weren’t going to be such a central part of the show. But I would have loved for the Castillos to continue on, and just keep working with the Tejadas, or becoming worthy adversaries and whatever that brings up. I thought that would’ve been a really interesting dynamic to continue the play. It was a little disappointing.”

