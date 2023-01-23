Is Extreme Sisters Scripted or Real?

Staying quite true to its name, TLC’s ‘Extreme Sisters’ is a reality series that revolves around different pairs of sisters. For each of these sibling duos, the bond between them is as strong as it gets, which them being a part of each other’s lives in a way that may defy expectations. Needless to say that the stories of the show’s cast members are far from conventional and make people wonder about the concept of boundaries and intimacies.

Given the sheer amount of closeness that most of the featured sisters in the show have for their respective siblings, the fans cannot help but watch the unfolding drama with bated breath. However, the involvement and familiarity have also made many in the public wonder if the show is as authentic as it claims to be. For many viewers, some of the showcased events feel too unrealistic. If you have had similar doubts, worry not because we have your back.

Is Extreme Sisters Scripted?

We do not believe that ‘Extreme Sisters’ is a scripted series. However, it is easy to understand just why many people would think that not to be the case. Most of the show’s cast members share a bond so close with their sisters that many might call it inappropriate. From sleeping in the same bed as your sister and her husband to actually being in a long-term mutual relationship with the same man, the connections between many of the pairs are sure to raise suspicions regarding the show’s authenticity.

In fact, on more than one occasion, the show has been accused of deliberately misleading the fans as some in the audience cannot believe what is going on. However, one cannot disregard reality simply because it might look stranger than fiction. Consider Anna and Lucy DeCinque, identical twins who are determined to live as similarly as possible. A seemingly impossible task, the two sisters have spent almost the entirety of their life dedicated to their mission, no matter the consequence.

The very first season of the series, which was released in 2021, featured the DeCinque sisters as they share how they have been in a relationship with the same man for nearly a decade, plan to get married to him, and hope to fall pregnant at the same time. Their story has perhaps been one of the most eye-raising of all, but it does not seem like their life is meant only for the screen. The twins have been active on social media since 2013 and have a singular Instagram page. No picture is complete without both of their presence, with their oldest poster dating back to 2013. Their YouTube channel also features videos documenting their life as far back as 2015.

As it turns out, almost every other cast member of the show has been living a life similar to that of what we see on the screen. Consider identical sisters Brittany and Briana Salyers, who are married to identical brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers. The four of them live together, and their lifestyle has long been a point of contention with the public. Even though they raise their sons as brothers(which, genetically speaking, they are), the two couples try to ensure that the wedded pairs have their individual space. “Each couple has their own bedroom,” Briana told PEOPLE. “We do like to make that clear because we get a lot of weird creepers.”

Considering the history and journeys of the people on the show, we do not believe that the show is scripted. While it may only focus on some of the most dramatic elements in the lives of its cast members, we do not believe that it is an attempt to create a false narrative. One can say that what the showrunners present to the public are the reality of the lives that their cast members are living every day. Even though their lifestyles might not settle well with some, it seems like all the sisters are happy with the path they have made for themselves.

