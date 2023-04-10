Is Freddie Highmore’s Shaun Murphy Gay in The Good Doctor?

ABC’s medical series ‘The Good Doctor’ revolves around Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgeon with savant syndrome who joins San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital under the guideship of his mentor and father figure Dr. Aaron Glassman. Although Shaun’s capabilities as a surgeon get questioned at first, his colleagues eventually realize that the former is one of the most gifted surgeons in the country. Shaun also forms personal connections in the hospital, which changes his life significantly. Ever since the first season of the series, the viewers have been curious about the sexual orientation of not only Shaun but also Freddie Highmore, the actor who plays the beloved character. Well, here’s what we can share about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Freddie Highmore’s Shaun Murphy Gay?

The six seasons of ‘The Good Doctor’ explores several aspects of Shaun Murphy’s life in detail. The death of his younger brother Steve, his relationship with Glassman, companionship and eventual marriage with the love of his life, etc. are some of the same. However, there isn’t any indication of Shaun being gay or bisexual in the six seasons of the series. The character hasn’t talked much about his sexual orientation as well. After arriving in St. Bonaventure, he forms a relationship with Carly Lever, a pathologist working at the same establishment. Their companionship comes to an end when she starts to believe that Shaun and Lea aren’t just friends.

Carly then encourages Shaun to explore his feelings for Lea and expresses the same to the latter upon breaking up with him with a heavy heart. She also adds that she thinks Lea loves him too. After separating from Carly, Shaun gets together with Lea. Although they expect a child, Lea eventually suffers from a miscarriage. The couple gets married in the fifth season finale. They are expecting a child again in the sixth season despite the complications Lea faces due to her Asherman’s Syndrome. Even though the mother and baby nearly die due to Lea’s condition, Glassman eventually saves them.

The viewers’ speculations concerning Shaun’s sexuality also paved the way for rumors concerning Freddie Highmore’s sexual orientation. However, Highmore has refrained from discussing his sexual orientation publicly. The actor is extremely private about his personal life and doesn’t even have any presence on any social media platform. The actor is married to Klarissa Munz, an apparent web designer who most possibly attended Cambridge University with the former. Highmore didn’t rush to publicize that he is married. “Yes, I got married. It’s funny, ever since I’ve been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured; I should clarify it,” Highmore told Jimmy Kimmel while appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘

Although the protagonist Shaun is seemingly not gay, ‘The Good Doctor’ is known for its queer representation. Noah Galvin, who plays the openly gay character Dr. Asher Wolke, is a gay actor. Asher is in a same-sex relationship with Jerome Martel. Through Galvin’s character, the show also explores the nuances of acceptance of gay individuals, specifically by depicting the troubled relationship between Asher and his father, who initially fails to accept his son because of his sexual orientation.

