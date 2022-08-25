Is Funny Pages on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Written and directed by Owen Kline, ‘Funny Pages’ is a comedy-drama film that tells the story of Robert, a high school student and aspiring cartoonist. Unimpressed by the comforts of his suburban lifestyle, he ventures on a journey of self-discovery. The movie takes viewers through the struggles of comic book artists as it puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age story genre. If you wish to enjoy Robert’s journey from the comforts of your home, you must be looking for ways to stream the movie online. In that case, here is everything you need to know about ‘Funny Pages.’

What is Funny Pages About?

‘Funny Pages’ tells the story of Robert, a high school student who is an aspiring cartoonist seeking a voice of his own. However, Robert feels that the comforts of his suburban home and family are holding him back. Therefore, Robert leaves the comforts and drops out of high school. He meets Wallace, a low-level comic artist who becomes Robert’s friend and unwilling guide in the teenager’s journey. With Wallace, Robert understands the complications of their profession and attempts to realize his dreams. The experiences that Robert has during his time with Wallace shape his worldview.

Is Funny Pages on Netflix?

Netflix currently doesn’t house ‘Funny Pages’ in its streaming library. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by offering several intriguing and heartfelt coming-of-age stories. Movies such as ‘All the Bright Places,’ ‘Moxie,’ and ‘Anonymously Yours.’

Is Funny Pages on Hulu?

‘Funny Pages’ hasn’t been added to Hulu’s collection of entertainment titles. Instead, you can stream ‘Big Time Adolescence,’ which follows the life of a suburban teenager and his college dropout best friend who seeks their own path in life.

Is Funny Pages on Amazon Prime?

‘Funny Pages’ is not a part of the Amazon Prime Video subscription. However, the movie might become available on the streaming service as a VOD option sometime in the future. Meanwhile, viewers can check out ‘The Tender Bar,’ a drama film directed by George Clooney. It is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name and follows an aspiring writer pursuing his romantic and professional dreams.

Is Funny Pages on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Funny Pages’ is not included in HBO Max’s library of content. Viewers looking for something similar to watch can check out ‘The Spectacular Now,’ which tells the story of a high school senior’s complex bond with the not-so-typical “nice girl.”

Where to Watch Funny Pages Online?

‘Funny Pages’ has received a limited theatrical release (on August 25, 2022). If you wish to catch the movie in cinemas, you book your tickets here. For viewers wishing to stream the movie, ‘Funny Pages’ is available on-demand on services such as Vudu, Spectrum, and DirecTV.

How to Stream Funny Pages For Free?

‘Funny Pages’ is currently only available in theaters and on VOD services mentioned above. Therefore, there is currently no way to watch the movie for free. Viewers hoping to stream the movie at home free of cost will have to wait for it to be added to a streaming service.

Read More: Best Coming of Age Movies on Netflix