Is Galey Alix Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

HGTV’s ‘Home in a Heartbeat‘ is a reality series where Galey Alix, a DIY home renovation expert, and interior designer, surprises families by renovating their homes. She is also the CEO of her company named, Galey Alix Design, a Wall Street executive, and a renowned content creator. She is undoubtedly an interesting persona who keeps the viewers interested with her charm and talent. However, not much is revealed about her romantic life, and most of her followers are curious to learn about the same. So, without any further ado, here’s all you must know about Galey and her current relationship status.

Galey Alix’s Age and Background

Galey is supposedly 29 years old and paved her way to ‘Home in a Heartbeat’ by first creating viral content on TikTok and Instagram. She reportedly moved to Fort Lauderdale after leaving Connecticut in 2020. The reality TV star struggled with eating disorders, but going to therapy and her ability to pick herself up got her back on track.

She went to the University of Florida and graduated summa cum laude while also participating in sports such as track and cross-country. Moreover, she also has a deep love for dogs and frequently shares images of her adorable pets across all her social media to millions of followers. Interestingly, Galey was able to find her solace in redesigning people’s homes. Even though she had no experience in designing, she was incredible at organizing her belongings from a young age, which helped in her current journey.

Galey Alix’s Former Partner

Galey was engaged to Wiley Cerilli, a businessman. As reports suggest, she told Wiley about her eating disorder, but instead of supporting her through the struggle, he had a completely opposite response. Wiley felt like he was lied to, and shortly after their conversation, he packed her suitcase and sent Galey back to her home in Florida. They had been engaged for a year but called off the wedding after this incident. Her ex-fiance is now married to Allison Mahoney, an attorney. Needless to say, the breakup was really hard for Galey to cope with, along with her other health issues.

Is Galey Alix Dating Anyone?

Yes, Galey is currently dating Dale Moss, who was featured in season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Dale shared an endearing video on Instagram on November 2, 2022, to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday with a heartwarming caption.

He penned, “Happy Birthday to my best friend & better half @galeyalix! So happy we get to exist in this world together. I’m beyond proud of the courage you’ve shown unapologetically going after your dreams & I have found a sense of home I’ve never experienced before through your love. In awe of you each day.”

The video showcases the pair goofing around together, cooking, having fun with their pets, Galey working on her projects, and beautiful random moments of the couple. Dale hails from South Dakota and is a former football player. He was previously engaged to Clare Crawley, a hairstylist from Sacramento, whom he met on ‘The Bachelorette.’

As of now, Galey and Dale are a power couple, and they’ve been together for over a year. They seem truly in love and supportive of each other’s success and drawbacks. We hope to see them conquer every challenge together as they share the beautiful gift of companionship.

