Is Gehraiyaan Based on a True Story?

Director Shakun Batra’s labor of love ‘Gehraiyaan’ is a Hindi romantic drama movie on Amazon Prime. It revolves around Alisha, who falls in love with her cousin Tia’s fiancé Zain. Their tumultuous and passionate affair initially gives them an escape from their past traumas but soon begins to cause collateral damage to them and their loved ones. Moreover, it brings to light Tia and Alisha’s complex family dynamics and the secrets that haunt them.

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi lead the cast in this stellar tale of longing, lust, and everything in between. Their gripping performances as well as the realistic depiction of humans and their flaws make the audience wonder at moments whether ‘Gehraiyaan’ is a true story. Let’s find out if that’s the case or not.

Is Gehraiyaan a True Story?

No, ‘Gehraiyaan’ is not based on a true story. However, the believability of the narrative can be credited to its four writers Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre, Sumit Roy, and Yash Sahai. They likely drew inspiration from real life by closely studying the complexities of adult relationships and the reasons that make them work or fall apart. Furthermore, the movie gives an honest portrayal of feeling lonely and alienated despite being in love as well as the resultant temptation to find happiness with a third person.

In addition, the shocking climax scene of the movie highly resembles true cases where people indulging in illicit affairs have killed their pregnant lovers to cover up their infidelity. Apart from real instances, several other movies share similar themes involving the complications of commitment and unfaithfulness. One such movie is ‘Closer,’ a romantic drama movie that follows the lives of two couples that get entangled after the man from one of them engages in an affair with the woman from the other.

The movie ‘Last Night’ also explores the different forms of infidelity that tempt a married couple following a massive argument. While the husband gets involved with his colleague, the wife gets attracted to her former boyfriend. Yet one more movie is ‘Take This Waltz,’ which mirrors the dilemma Zain in ‘Gehraiyaan’ faces between his fiancée Tia and her cousin Alisha by depicting a woman caught between her husband and a new man. All these movies share commonalities in terms of subject matter but delve into the nuances of the human psyche in their own unique ways.

Another question that ‘Gehraiyaan’ raises is about the influence of parents’ decisions on their children and how it shapes their future choices. This is true in real life as kids have the tendency to learn and adapt from the behaviors of their parents and it affects them deeply, like in the case of Alisha who fears the monotony of relationships because of her mother’s suicide. Thus, even though the movie is not a true story, it feels just as real and relatable.

Read More: Gehraiyaan Ending, Explained