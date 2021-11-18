Is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Jason Reitman, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is a fantasy comedy movie that features Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, and Annie Potts. The film follows two kids who are forced to live in a delipidated farmhouse with their mother after they are evicted from their homes. However, soon dark secrets about their late grandfather begin to surface, and the kids realize that their small world is far more complicated than they could have ever imagined. If the premise of the film sounds interesting and you wish to learn more about it, then look further. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Ghostbusters: Afterlife About?

Two children live with their single mother in an old decaying farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma, that once belonged to their late grandfather. After they were evicted from their house, their grandfather’s hereditary home provided them the much-needed shelter that the trio desperately needed at the time, unbeknownst to the dark secrets that it was harboring.

Soon after their arrival, inexplicable earthquakes began to haunt them, which was strange considering the farmhouse was nowhere near a fault line. The situation took an even dark turn when the alleged occultist Ivo Shandor’s old mine became the site of frequent supernatural incidents that puzzled everyone in the fictional town of Summerville.

Accompanied by the Ghostbusters, the two kids soon learn their grandfather’s history, but before they can do anything, they find out that their world is under threat following a supernatural phenomenon that is reminiscent of New York’s Manhattan Crossrip of 1984. Now with their family and friends by their side, the two kids must solve a decades-old mystery related to their late grandfather to save the world from chaos and destruction.

Is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Netflix?

The streaming giant does not have ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ in its catalog. Netflix subscribers can instead watch the supernatural fantasy series titled ‘Stranger Things.’

Is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the movie on other platforms since it is currently not accessible on the streamer as of now. Viewers looking for something similar can watch ‘Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days.’

Is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Amazon Prime?

The fantasy comedy movie is not included in Amazon Prime’s regular catalog. The film is also not accessible on-demand content on the streamer. Therefore, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘The Princess Bride‘ or ‘Vivarium.’

Is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on HBO Max?

Since ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is not currently accessible on HBO Max, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street‘ or ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’

Where to Watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife Online?

The Jason Reitman directorial is releasing exclusively in theaters all over the United States on November 18, 2021. People who wish to watch ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ in cinema halls can head here to book their tickets. The movie is currently not accessible on any other streaming websites as of now, and it is uncertain if it will eventually be available even on VOD platforms in the future or not. Therefore, we recommend checking websites like Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Vudu in the near future.

How to Stream Ghostbusters: Afterlife for Free?

Since the Paul Rudd-starrer is releasing only in theaters as of now, it is currently not possible to stream the movie free of charge. We recommend our readers refrain from all illegal means and watch their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

