Is Ginger Gonzaga Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Ginger Gonzaga joined the Disney and Marvel family with her role as Nikki Ramos, Jennifer Walters’s best friend, in the fascinating 2022 TV series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.’ The series focuses on Jennifer, who is a She-Hulk but also a lawyer for super-humans, as she navigates her life as a single green 6-foot-7-inch super-powered attorney. Ginger plays Jennifer’s ride-or-die best friend, who gets along with everyone and becomes recklessly brave in times of need.

The multi-talented improv expert, actress, writer, director, and singer has been working in the entertainment industry for more than 15 years. Her most notable television roles have been in shows like ‘Key and Peele,’ ‘Mixology,’ ‘I’m Dying Up Here,’ ‘Togetherness,’ ‘Kidding,’ ‘Trial & Error,’ ‘Space Force,’ and ‘Wrecked.’ Ginger has also successfully tried her hands on movies such as ‘Punching the Clown,’ ‘Ted,’ and ‘Dean.’ Moreover, she worked as a regular host and writer in Hulu’s pop culture recap show ‘The Morning After.’

Additionally, Ginger also directed a short film for the first time in 2017 called ‘Your Day’ where she also worked as an actor. With several work credits to her name, as she also keeps expanding to newer projects, her personal life becomes interesting to a larger audience. If you’re one such fan, eager to know if there is also a special person in her life, we’ve got you covered!

Ginger Gonzaga’s Age, Family, and Background

Born on May 17, 1983, Ginger Gonzaga spent her childhood in Modesto, California. The now-39-year-old has both Filipino and Dutch ancestry, and is close to most of her extended family members. She grew up with her Filipino father Christopher Deiparine Gonzaga, Dutch mother Adele L. Tapp, and her brother Joel Gonzaga. Ginger, like most of her cousins, is incredibly close to her Filipino grandmother, whom they lovingly call “Lola” and is 96 years old.

Ginger went to Beyer High School and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. She then also majored in political science at the University of California, Santa Barbara, after which she took improv training at The Groundlings school of improvisation and sketch comedy at Los Angeles. She further joined The Second City Training Center and Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre to hone her improvisation and theatre skills. Apart from such multiple pieces of training, Ginger is also a Jazz singer and has performed at many Hollywood Hotspots.

Ginger Gonzaga’s Ex-Boyfriend

Although Ginger has not disclosed much about her previous dating life, she was in a relationship with the famous actor Jim Carrey. Both of them were open about their relationship with the public and made several appearances together at events, premieres, and award shows such as the Golden Globes. Jim and Ginger met on the sets of the 2018 comedy-drama TV series ‘Kidding’ and quite instantly began dating each other. However, due to unknown reasons, the pair broke up in 2019 after dating for less than a year. Nevertheless, she has always been very respectful towards the brilliant actor and they both moved on in their lives after their split.

Is Ginger Gonzaga Dating Anyone?

Currently, Ginger does not seem to be dating anyone as she is clearly enjoying her career growth and new ventures. With her significant role in the show ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,’ she is most likely looking forward to working on more such good projects. In her downtime, she enjoys time trying out new opportunities, being vocal about various social causes such as racism and also spending time with her friends and family. While we would not rule out her dating anyone in the near future, as of writing, Ginger is happily single and focused on her thriving work.

