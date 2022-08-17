Where is She-Hulk Attorney at Law Filmed?

Based on the Marvel comics character of the same name, Disney+’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ is a superhero series created by Jessica Gao that is the eighth series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The narrative revolves around Jennifer Walters, a single attorney in her 30s who is an expert at dealing with cases involving superhumans. She also happens to be a green and powerful 6-foot 7-inch female hulk, also known as She-Hulk, similar to her cousin Bruce Banner.

Jennifer, with the help of Bruce, trains to get the most out of her powers and have control over them. In the meanwhile, there is a surge in the number of evil superhumans in the city, and she must deal with them with her powers as an attorney and as She-Hulk. The intriguing narrative with comedic elements sprinkled through each episode is made all the more entertaining by the impressive performances from a talented group of actors and actresses, including Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, and Ginger Gonzaga. Apart from the story, what catches the attention of the viewers is the interesting use of locations and realistic visual effects. So, if that’s the case with you too, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Filming Locations

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ is filmed in Georgia and California, specifically in Atlanta and Los Angeles. Originally, the filming unit intended to begin shooting the first season in July 2020 but the plan got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of delay, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Marvel series finally commenced in April 2021, under the working title of ‘Libra’ and ‘Clover,’ and wrapped up in August of the same year.

In August 2022, Jameela Jamil revealed to ET on the red carpet that she suffered from an injury during the production of the series. “Like, you’ll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my a**hole,” she said. “I didn’t know that was possible!” Now, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the superhero show!

Atlanta, Georgia

Several pivotal scenes for ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ are lensed in Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. The production team utilized the facilities of Trilith Studios at 461 Sandy Creek Road in Fayetteville. The expansive film studio is home to 24 different soundstages, with a myriad of options at your disposal when it comes to size and functionality. Moreover, the backlot is more than 400 acres with different kinds of landscapes, including city streets, fields, and so on and so forth. Apart from that, the filming unit seemingly travels across the city and tapes many important sequences against different backdrops.

Los Angeles, California

Some portions of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ are also recorded in Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California. Supposedly, most of the exterior shots for the Marvel series are taped on location across the City of Angels. With the diversity and vastness of landscape that the city possesses, it makes for an ideal filming site for all kinds of movies and TV shows.

Moreover, LA is considered the hub of Hollywood, thanks to its ties to the entertainment industry and all the major studios located in its vicinity. These are some reasons why filmmakers tend to frequent the city regularly. Some of the notable productions that have utilized the locales of LA over the years are ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ and ‘Moon Knight.’

