Is Tatiana Maslany Married? Who is Her Husband?

Tatiana Maslany is a regular from shows like ‘Instant Star,’ ‘Orphan Black,’ and ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.’ Since her foray into the world of entertainment with shows like ‘Incredible Story Studio’ in the late 90s and ‘2030 CE’ in 2002, she went on to win the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a TV series for ‘Orphan Black’ in 2016, becoming the first Canadian actor to win a Primetime Emmy Award for a Canadian show.

Since the 2000s, Tatiana has worked on numerous shows and movies and has managed to garner immense popularity. Apart from ‘Orphan Black, some of her notable TV credits are ‘Instant Star,’ ‘Heartland,’ ‘3Below: Tales of Arcadia,’ ‘Perry Mason,’ and ‘The Harper House.’ Thankfully, Tatiana did not confine herself to the TV business and expanded her work base to movies, such as ‘Pink Wall,’ ‘Stronger,’ ‘The Other Half,’ ‘The Vow,’ ‘Destroyer,’ etc.

Interestingly, she was also a part of the comedic improv scene for around 10 years at the beginning of her career and also participated in Canadian Improv Games. With such a huge amount of work to her name, Tatiana is bound to have several fans eager to know if there is also a special person in her life. If you’re one such fan, you’re at the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!

Tatiana Maslany’s Ethnicity and Family

Born on September 22, 1985, Tatiana Gabrielle Maslany hails from a loving family in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. She grew up with her parents and two younger brothers — Michael and Daniel Maslany. While Tatiana’s mother, Renate Maslany, is a translator, her father, Dan Maslany, is a woodworker. Daniel is also in the acting industry and is married to actress Lucy Hill. She is of Ukrainian, Polish, German, Austrian, and Romanian descent and was taught to speak the German language even before learning English.

Tatiana was interested in tap dancing and learned it when she was four and began performing in community theater and musicals when she was 9. She was a brilliant and dedicated student during her school years and often enthusiastically participated in almost all school improvisations and productions. Tatiana completed high school in 2003 at Dr. Martin LeBoldus High school. While in school, her talent landed her some early acting jobs that were also paid, helping her travel across the country and gain some acting experience. She settled in Toronto at the young age of 20.

Tatiana Maslany’s Husband

Tatiana Maslany is married to fellow actor, singer, and songwriter Brendan Patrick Hines. As per reports, the duo tied the knot sometime in early 2022. The 45-year-old artist is best known for his performances in ‘Lie to Me,’ ‘Suits,’ ‘Secrets and Lies,’ ‘Betrayal,’ ‘Locke & Key,’ and Amazon Video’s ‘The Tick.’ The couple is incredibly private about their personal lives and only opened up about their marriage long after it took place. Though they have kept most details like their first meeting and beginning of the relationship under wraps, rumors about them dating began swirling in December 2020.

In July 2021, Tatiana and Brendan were seen together for the first time while dining with actor Tim Roth. Later, the duo made a few more public appearances at movie premieres. The 36-year-old actress announced her wedding to Brendan in August 2022 when she appeared on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ to promote ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.’ She told Colbert that they wanted to keep the ceremony private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and their preference for a small celebration. “It went very well. It was a very chill day,” Tatiana said.

Adding a little more details about the ceremony and the incident with her dog, Earl, being the ring bearer, Tatiana told Stephen, “Earl had the little box of rings attached to his neck, and Brendan and I did the ‘seeing each other for the first time in our outfits’ thing, and Earl ran at me and we were in this field … There’s this great picture where you can see that Earl has lost the rings.” Thus, Tatiana is happily married to Brendan, and we would only wish them the best for their future together.

