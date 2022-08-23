Is Gio Helou Married? Who is His Wife?

Netflix’s original series ‘Selling the OC,’ which is a spinoff of ‘Selling Sunset,’ focuses primarily on the employees of the Newport Beach office of The Oppenheim Group in Orange County, California. Just like the original series, the Orange Country version offers a glimpse of the interpersonal drama and the professional happenings that transpire in the lives of real estate agents as they try and sell extravagant luxury properties in Orange County, California.

One such cast member about whom fans have been pretty curious is Gio Helou, whose enthusiastic and strong presence has set him apart on the show. As a professional realtor, Gio has presented his unique self, making his admirers curious to learn more about the reality star. Naturally, many more viewers have expressed their curiosity regarding Gio’s personal life, particularly about his special person. If you’re curious to know about him too, here’s everything you need to know!

Gio Helou’s Family and Background

Giovanne “Gio” Helou grew up in Southern California in a loving family that includes his father, Carl Helou, and mother, Lisa Helou, and two sisters. His father works as a builder in the field of residential construction, while his mother is a thriving real estate agent, licensed since 1976. He has two sisters – Fianna and Gyna. Fianna also works in the field of real estate with her mother and brother. His parents now live on the Balboa Peninsula.

With such a strong background and knowledge from his home about residential construction and real estate, Gio inevitably got a stronghold in the field from the beginning. However, this is not something he pursued from the go. Gio graduated from Pepperdine University with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Marketing/Theatre Arts. He tried his hands at acting and worked around England and Scotland and later in LA.

In 2012, Gio started working as a new business manager & associate producer in the documentary producing company Curtis Birch, Inc. Gio also produced an award-winning documentary before working with his father in residential construction for a few years. He became a Real Estate Developer sometime in 2013 and eventually jumped entirely into the real estate business pool.

In 2016, Gio began working as a Real Estate Advisor and Realtor for organizations like Engel & Völkers Newport Beach and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. He left the latter in February 2021 and joined the team of The Oppenheim Group in Newport Beach, California, where he has successfully proved his realtor talents through his witty and analytical ways. He also sometimes teams up with his mother and sister and they work as “Team Helou” on some real estate projects.

Gio Helou’s Wife

As of writing, Gio tied the knot to the beautiful Tiffany Helou on August 8, 2020, at Laguna Beach, and they recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary by sharing loved-up posts about each other. They both often share pictures of their outings, travel diaries, and day-to-day activities that they carry out together like working out, meeting up with friends, and even going to the beach.

The gorgeous duo got engaged in September 2019 in a beautiful resort in Napa Valley, a place they seem to visit often, either as a couple or even with their families. They love traveling to different destinations like Cabo (for their honeymoon), other places in Mexico, Paris, etc. They are a close-knit family even with their parents of both sides often spend time along with the whole family. Thus, it can be assured that Gio is thriving with his performance in the first season of ‘Selling the OC’ and is also blissfully married to his beautiful wife Tiffany.

Read More: Is Selling the OC’s Lauren Shortt Married? Who is Her Husband?