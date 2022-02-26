Is Girl in the Shed on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Jessica Harmon, Lifetime’s gripping thriller movie ‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ is the harrowing tale of the titular girl, who is abducted by Nathaniel Kibby and held captive in a soundproof shipping container. Over the next nine months, she suffers the worst forms of abuse at his hands daily but still doesn’t give up hope. Meanwhile, Abby’s mom Zenya desperately searches for her.

What follows is Abby’s courageous journey to break free and return home. ‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ not just engages the viewers with its intriguing narrative, but also inspires them to not give up during adversity. In case you wonder where you can watch this impactful movie, we’ve got all the details ready for you. Let’s begin!

What is Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez About?

Based on a true story, ‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ follows North Conway teenager Abigail, who is kidnapped while returning from school and imprisoned in a secluded soundproof shipping container. Her captor Nate Kibby not just sexually assaults her repeatedly, but also abuses her verbally and emotionally. Abby endures his torture for nine whole months but doesn’t give up the hope that someone will rescue her.

Back home, Abby’s mother Zenya is shattered when she suddenly disappears and embarks on the journey to find her daughter with the FBI’s help. On the other hand, a captive Abby intelligently begins befriending Nate and tries convincing him to release her. Thus, both daughter and mother bravely fight their way through dark times and try to reunite with each other.

Is Girl in the Shed on Netflix?

No, ‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ is presently not available on the streaming service. However, subscribers can enjoy other movies with similar themes about kidnapping and true crime like ‘Kidnapping Stella‘ and ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.’

Is Girl in the Shed on Hulu?

Those with a Hulu subscription won’t be able to find ‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ on the streaming service for now. Although, they can watch more movies about real incidents like ‘Room‘ or the fiction-based thriller movie ‘No Exit.’

Is Girl in the Shed on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s vast library of movie and TV show titles. You can rather opt for other such movies like ‘Abducted‘ and ‘Stalked by My Neighbor.’

Is Girl in the Shed on HBO Max?

‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ is currently not there in the streaming giant’s extensive collection. Subscribers can choose from a plethora of similar movies like ‘The Disappearance of Alice Creed,’ which tells the struggle of the titular girl to escape her kidnappers, and ‘Gone Baby Gone,’ which follows two detectives on the search for an abducted young girl.

Where to Watch Girl in the Shed Online?

‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ arrived on cable TV networks on Lifetime. It is also available on the VOD platforms DirecTV and Philo TV. The movie may most likely land on other streaming services soon after its run on television.

How to Stream Girl in the Shed for Free?

Presently, ‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ is not available for free streaming and can only be watched on TV on Lifetime or on the above-mentioned VOD services. Nevertheless, more streaming options may soon be available.

