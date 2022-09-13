Is God’s Country (2022) Based on a True Story?

‘God’s Country’ is a Neo-western thriller film directed by Julian Higgins and stars Thandiwe Newton (‘Westworld‘) and Jefferson White (‘Yellowstone‘) in the lead roles. It tells the story of Sandra, a college professor living on a remote estate. However, after she finds two hunters trespassing on her property, Sandra finds herself against unforeseen dangers and must rely on her wit and willpower to survive.

Sandra’s plights are grounded in reality and make the viewer emotionally connect with the character. Moreover, it explores themes universal themes such as grief and survival. Therefore, viewers must be wondering if the film is based on actual events. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about the inspiration behind ‘God’s Country.’

Is God’s Country Based on a True Story?

No, ‘God’s Country’ is not based on a true story. The film is a fictional tale inspired by a short story ‘Winter Light’ written by acclaimed author James Lee Burke. The short follows an aging professor in Montana fighting for survival against nature and humanity. ‘Winter’s Light’ was previously adapted into a 2015 short film of the same name by director Julian Higgins who co-wrote the screenplay with Wei-Ning Yu. The feature film adaption is also helmed by Higgins, who wrote the script based on the short story with Shaye Ogbonna.

In an interview with Script Mag, director Julian Higgins opened up about making a feature film based on James Lee Burke’s short story. Higgins explained that when he first read the short story, he felt it was compelling but did not have enough material to be made into a feature film. Hence, Higgins decided to make a short film based on the story.

However, after the 2016 US Elections, Higgins and co-writer Shaye Ogbonna felt that the short story was relevant at the time and would allow them to address the real-world socio-political climate through its themes and characters. As a result, the project was born from the writers’ desire to create activism through their art. “It really returned for me because of the themes seem more relevant than ever. And I had this idea that if we changed the nature of the main character, we would be able to talk about all these things that we were feeling very passionate about at the time,” Higgins stated.

The feature film differs from the short story in a major way as it does not focus on a white American man. Instead, the makers have changed the protagonist to a black woman in the contemporary American West. In an interview with Hidden Remote, Ogbonna explained why they changed the lead character from an aging white man to a 40-something black woman. She stated that her love for Westerns and a desire to see marginalized characters and their struggles represented in the genre resulted in the decision to change the protagonist to a black woman.

In the same interview, Higgins elaborated upon the reasons behind the decision. “The spark of it was the understanding that if that change is made, all of the story’s subtext changes, and there are all kinds of things we can talk about that aren’t present if it’s three white guys talking to each other,” the writer-director added.

Ultimately, ‘God’s Country’ is not based on a true story. It is a fictional story inspired by James Lee Burke’s short story ‘Winter’s Light’ and rooted in the tropes of the Western genre. However, it features revisionist elements by exploring the genre through the struggles of a black woman. Moreover, the film explores themes and subjects that are presently relevant in the real world. Thus, the narrative is grounded in reality through the main character’s struggles and themes, allowing viewers to connect emotionally with the story.

