Is Hen Leaving Station 118? Is Aisha Hinds Leaving 9-1-1?

The sixth season of FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1’ follows a new chapter of Henrietta “Hen” Wilson’s life. The paramedic tries her best to be a doctor while performing her duties as the interim captain of Station 118 due to the absence of Captain Robert “Bobby” Nash. Although she fails one of her exams, Hen gains another chance at passing the tests upon meeting her professor. In the fifth episode of the season, Hen passes the practical exam and becomes a doctor. Since she is overqualified to be a paramedic at 118, the admirers of the character must be wondering whether she is leaving the fire station. Let us share what we know! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Hen Leaving Station 118?

Yes, Hen is leaving Station 118. In the fifth episode of season 6, after passing the practical exam, Hen celebrates her occasion with her “former” 118 colleagues, who express how much they are going to miss her at the fire station. Since Hen tells them that she is just twenty minutes away from them, it is evident that she has already found a new workplace. Thus, we may not see Hen again in the LAFD uniform anymore, leading the firefighters and paramedics of 118. But even if she joins a hospital upon leaving 118, she may remain a part of the firefighters’ lives.

Since Hen is expected to work as a doctor in a nearby hospital, paramedics of Station 118 may transport their patients from the scene to Hen’s workplace, paving the way for their constant meetings. Although Hen and Howard “Howie”/”Chimney” Han may not share a truck or ambulance anymore, they may meet regularly while the latter brings patients to Hen’s hospital. In addition, Hen’s decision to work as a doctor away from 118 is not carved in stone. She may change her decision and return to 118 as Edmundo “Eddie” Díaz does in the fifth season.

The promo of the season’s sixth episode depicts an explosion at Hen’s partner Karen Wilson’s workplace. Hen joins her former colleagues to save Karen. While doing so, she may realize the significance of being a first responder. She may understand that her calling is to be a firefighter/paramedic who saves lives on the scene of the emergency rather than a doctor who is bound to the hospital. If that’s the case, Hen may change her decision to leave 118 and return to the fire station. Hen’s departure from 118 has alarmed the admirers of the show, who must be worrying about whether Aisha Hinds is leaving the show. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same.

Is Aisha Hinds Leaving 9-1-1?

As of now, neither FOX nor Aisha Hinds announced the departure of the actress from ‘9-1-1.’ Although Hen is leaving Station 118, the show may continue to follow her, depicting her struggles to adapt as a doctor at a new hospital, the changes that dictate her life as she transforms herself from a paramedic to a doctor, and her meetings with her former 118 colleagues. Hen’s departure may even allow the writers of the show to extend the narrative of ‘9-1-1’ to a hospital setting.

Since Hen can change her mind and return to Station 118 even in the near future, we may not need to worry about Hinds’ departure from the show. The lack of any official announcements regarding the actress’ supposed departure further indicates that Hinds’ exit is not imminent. Apart from an already shot Netflix film titled ‘The Perfect Find,’ Hinds hasn’t committed to any other new projects recently for her to leave the action drama. Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that Aisha Hinds most likely will remain a part of the cast of ‘9-1-1.’

